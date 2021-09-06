Entertainment
Rahul Roy, Recovering From Stroke, Shares Tips For Young Actors So They Don’t End Up ‘On A Deathbed’ | Bollywood
- Rahul Roy, who is recovering from a stroke, advised young actors to take risks, but not at the cost of their lives.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 06, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy, who is recovering from a stroke, has advised young actors not to let work get the better of them. Rahul suffered a stroke late last year while filming in extreme conditions in Kargil.
In a new interview, he said young actors should take risks, but not at the cost of their lives. His comments come days after actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 from a suspected heart attack.
Rahul Roy told a Big Daily I had a stroke so I wouldn’t be able to answer because I was totally under observation and heavy medication. But now, when I think about it, it makes me let go of a lot. I learned through this incident that we, as actors, have to take risks, but not at the cost of our own lives. It’s dangerous to trust random, immature professionals who have no clue about the movie-making process and can do dangerous things to achieve their goals.
He continued, I would like to say this especially to the actors of this generation and the aspiring actors who are eager to enter this industry to become an actor. Don’t let your job go to your head and don’t let anyone take your advantage and put you on your deathbed. It is the scariest thing that can happen to anyone. You should only trust the right professionals.
Read also: Rahul Roy takes music lessons as part of his speech therapy after stroke
The actor credited his sister with caring for him like a mother. He said she makes sure he eats a healthy diet, exercises regularly, and even checks if he’s breathing. Rahul said he had given up bad habits such as smoking and eating meat.
close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/rahul-roy-recovering-from-brain-stroke-shares-advice-for-young-actors-so-that-they-don-t-end-up-on-deathbed-101630905846555.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]