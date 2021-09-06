Rahul Roy, Recovering From Stroke, Shares Tips For Young Actors So They Don’t End Up ‘On A Deathbed’ | Bollywood

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy, who is recovering from a stroke, has advised young actors not to let work get the better of them. Rahul suffered a stroke late last year while filming in extreme conditions in Kargil.

In a new interview, he said young actors should take risks, but not at the cost of their lives. His comments come days after actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 from a suspected heart attack.

Rahul Roy told a Big Daily I had a stroke so I wouldn’t be able to answer because I was totally under observation and heavy medication. But now, when I think about it, it makes me let go of a lot. I learned through this incident that we, as actors, have to take risks, but not at the cost of our own lives. It’s dangerous to trust random, immature professionals who have no clue about the movie-making process and can do dangerous things to achieve their goals.

He continued, I would like to say this especially to the actors of this generation and the aspiring actors who are eager to enter this industry to become an actor. Don’t let your job go to your head and don’t let anyone take your advantage and put you on your deathbed. It is the scariest thing that can happen to anyone. You should only trust the right professionals.

The actor credited his sister with caring for him like a mother. He said she makes sure he eats a healthy diet, exercises regularly, and even checks if he’s breathing. Rahul said he had given up bad habits such as smoking and eating meat.