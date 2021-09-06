Bollywood denounces Indian media for ‘insensitive’ coverage





After a video was released on social media that shows how Shehnaaz Gill, the alleged girlfriend of late actor Sidharth Shukla and his brother Shehbaaz are followed and pushed around as a weeping Shehnaaz runs after Sidharth’s hearse, many Bollywood stars have taken to social media and lamented such behavior from the paparazzi, calling him “heartless.” Shehnaaz was stormed by camera flashes and shocking questions from the pending paparazzi. As she tried to get to the crematorium, she was shoved and pushed around by journalists, starving to capture her inconsolable state. Several photos and videos of the same are now viral on social networks. Shukla’s mother was not treated any better. Rita, like Shehnaaz, didn’t have a chance to mourn the passing of her son as she struggled to break free from the savage mob. Reacting to the video, Zareen said, “My heart goes out to Shehnaaz, the poor girl looks completely broken. And at such a sensitive time, the media should show a little empathy towards her rather than behaving like heartless robots. ” The actor added, “I’ve seen videos where she cries uncontrollably, but the media just push her around and put cameras and mics on her face for a byte to their benefit. The whole storyline is compelling and heartbreaking! When did humans get so cruel? “ Indian diva Kriti Sanon also took to her social media and shared her thoughts on it. The Mimi star was furious at the callous media coverage of the funeral. “It breaks my heart to see our media, our photographers and even our online portals being so callous. Shameful! This is not “News” nor “Entertainment”! Draw limits! Be aware! I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again! Stop covering the funeral! She further highlights the cameras covering when the deceased’s loved ones are grieving and having no privacy at their most vulnerable moment. She said, “Stop harassing people who are facing personal loss by showing them your camera in the face at the most vulnerable moment!” And why? Some messages? Online portals and channels are also at fault. Take a stand, don’t post these photos and videos. Stop pretending to be sensitive by simply writing “Heartbreaking” in the captions of these inhuman, callous messages. “ Popular comedian Zakir Khan also shared his two cents on the issue. Sharing a moving post on Instagram, Zakir’s poem translated: “They don’t see you as human. Not because there are no lines or borders. Your corpse is not a soulless body, but an opportunity to click on pictures. As many as they can click. It’s similar to the way people try to steal dishes from burnt houses during a riot. Because after that, what will you use? A maximum of 10 photos, five news, three videos, two reports, one post. That’s it.” Her post was then shared by Anushka Sharma. The recent coverage of the funerals of Bollywood stars has made netizens reflect on the treatment of their stars. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, although they never officially announced themselves as a couple, have always remained very close emotionally to each other. Sidharth died on September 2 at the age of 40 after suffering massive cardiac arrest. His remains were taken to Cooper Hospital. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

