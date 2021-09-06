Leena Maria Paul: Madras Cafe actress Leena Maria Paul detained in extortion case of Rs 200 crore | Delhi News







Paul’s boyfriend, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, was recently arrested in prison along with seven other people, including a bank manager, for their alleged involvement in the extortion case. While Chandrasekhar was convicted under Maharashtra’s strict Organized Crime Control Law, his associates, including Paul, were named as co-defendants.

On August 10, TOI was the first to report the biggest extortion case ever discovered in Delhi in terms of the amount of money and that the ED had launched a parallel investigation. On August 23, ED seized 16 high-end cars, a luxury beachfront bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and 2 kg of gold in the money laundering case involving the swindler Chandrasekhar . The seizures were made after Paul’s questioning.

Police suspected that they were aware of some of the extorted and laundered money. The ED had registered the money laundering case on the basis of a police investigation. Chandrasekhar would be taken into custody by ED after the end of pre-trial detention. Two of his associates, Deepak and Pradeep, and two prison officials were also arrested.

Earlier, EOW arrested Komal Poddar, the manager of RBL Bank, Connaught Place branch, and two of his associates, Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula, on charges of allegedly facilitating and laundering money for Chandrasekhar. The defendants were involved in questionable transactions for the circulation of funds and the arrangement of cash, EOW said.

Chandrasekhar used number spoofing through an app called Crazy Call to impersonate senior government officials. He would call to make deals and the victims would see the numbers on their phone screens as he wished. In one of the latest victim calls, he posed as the legal secretary, a source said.

NEW DELHI: Two weeks after being questioned by the Directorate of Execution, the Economic offenses wing Delhi police arrested the actor Leena Maria Paul in connection with the Rs 200 crore deal from extortion of a famous business family . She starred in the 2013 movie Madras Cafe

