Love Castle shines a light on Nigerian disability culture – Actor

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji, who plays Ti Joshua, a disabled man, in Love Castle, which premiered on Sunday in Lagos, said the film was intended to showcase Nigerian culture in a positive dimension in the eyes of the international community.

“It is also intended to establish that there is a capacity in the handicap,” said Adedimeji.

The popular actor, at the film’s red carpet premiere in Lagos, told Nigeria News Agency that the film embraces culture and its relevance.

After watching this movie, you will love and embrace your culture more; because I see that at a given moment, we are losing it, we lose the cultural side of us because of civilization, globalization.

We forget that this is where we came from. Maybe there is something in our culture that we need to change, but not that we should eliminate it totally.

After seeing this movie I think a lot of people will be motivated and keen to make a positive impact on someone in life, you will want to touch someone in a positive way.

The writer of Castle of love, Funke Ogunmola, said she conceived the concept almost a decade before writing the first draft of the screenplay in 2018.

Ogunmola, also the producer of the film, told NAN that the film was shot in both Nigeria and the United States of America.

I have always wanted to tell a story about Nigerian culture in a positive way, to present Nigerian culture to my people in the United States because there is a lot of negativity around us. Nigerians are accused there of being crooks, Nigerians are of all kinds.

I have to let them know the nice things about us. We have beautiful and wonderful cultures.

I also wanted to tell the story of disability, I wanted the world to know that they can achieve their goals in life too, she said.

Another popular actress, Kehinde Bankole, described the story as gripping.

The route taken by the film producer to tell this story is different. It’s entertaining ; it is rich in culture. I enjoyed every moment of the shoot, she said.

Film director Desmond Elliott said the culture is well captured in the story.

I love the way the story went from the western world to eastern Nigeria, he said.

NAN reports that part of Love Castle was filmed in Ibadan, Nigeria in November 2019 and the other part in Houston Texas, United States, in February 2020.

Filming in the United States ended two weeks before operations were shut down in 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Love Castle is dotted with seasoned actors such as: Kehinde Bankole (who played the lead role), Jide Kososko, Lateef Adedimeji, Zack Orji, Rachel Oniga, Desmond Elliott, Femi Adebayo Salami, Halima Abubakar, Jumoke George and Beatrice Funke Ogunmola .

He used English as the main language while Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo were used sparingly in the film and subtitled in English.

Love Castle is an official selection for the Toronto International Women Festival and the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in 2021.

