Actor Nicholas Tse Relinquishes Canadian Citizenship Amid China’s “Black List” | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong-born action film actor Nicholas Tse () was seen on Chinese television on Sunday (September 5th) claiming he was renouncing his Canadian citizenship amid rumors according to which he would be among the next to be blacklisted by Chinese censors. At the end of August, the name and likeness of Chinese actress Zhao Wei (, Vicky Zhao) was suddenly erased from Chinese online streaming sites and social media pages. Last week, rumors began to circulate on Chinese social networks that seven famous Chinese actors of foreign nationality had been placed on a “reorganization list” by the National Administration of Radio and Television. In addition to Tse, the list would include Jet Li (), Zhang Tielin (), Crystal Liu Yifei (), Will Pan (), Wang Lee Hom (), and Mark Chao (). Li has Singaporean nationality; Zhang is a British citizen; Liu, Pan and Wang have American citizenship; and Tse and Chao are Canadian citizens. On Sunday, a clip of CCTV 6’s “Blue Feather Reception Room” () featuring Tse was posted on Weibo. When asked to develop his willingness to share Chinese culture with the world, Tse said that as he matured, he developed this “sense of responsibility”. Responding to netizens’ comments about his Canadian citizenship, Tse pointed out, “I was born in Hong Kong, China, so I was originally Chinese. Responding to questions about his loyalty to China, he said, “In fact, I have already started to apply to renounce my Canadian citizenship. Tse promised that whether it was food, action movies or music, he had “a sense of responsibility to bring these great things from our homeland to the world.” He was born in Hong Kong in 1980, moved to Vancouver, Canada, with his parents in 1987, and currently holds dual citizenship. He lived in Phoenix, Arizona, for a year before dropping out of high school in his sophomore year and returning to Hong Kong, where he was discovered by a talent scout in 1997, according to his IMDB profile. As a pledge of allegiance to China / CCP in order to pursue more $$$ in Chinese show biz, Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse says he is renouncing his Canadian nationality. This will likely cause other Chinese celebrities to renounce their foreign nationality as well. pic.twitter.com/rtAK4Uwa4Q -Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) September 6, 2021

