The West Hollywood Voter Poll: Part 3 of 3





The West Hollywood voter survey was conducted by Wallin Research, sponsored by the Pandemic Recovery Coalition and initiated by Keith Kaplan. Read parts 1 and 2 here. The survey was intended to provide research into the thoughts of voters in West Hollywood. The first part focused on the problems and found that the number one problem in the minds of West Hollywood voters was homelessness. Part 2 covered city and city council approval and found that most voters in West Hollywood are happy with the job the city does, but less than a majority are happy with the work performance of city council. Surveys are done daily. You can’t turn on your TV without seeing the latest poll. West Hollywood City Council is spending tens of thousands of dollars on surveys to find out what residents think. There is nothing unusual about the polls, or this poll. The problem with this poll was the reaction of Council Member Erickson and Mayor Horvath. Phone calls and emails are now subject to public registration. Honest members of the community have been threatened with reprisals. Council member Erickson took to Twitter to sound the alarm that the trans community, tenants and more are under attack. Erickson was inciting anger at a legitimate poll. Imagine that you are a transgender person who feels oppressed and a member of city council tweets that you are being attacked. Imagine a tenant on the verge of losing their home and the member of city council tweets that you are under attack. Here’s a copy of Council Member Erickson’s tweet. Erickson’s tweet removed a page of Donald Trump’s alarming us versus them fake news from playbook to incite anger and deflect his own actions. The survey was:

anti-trans

anti-worker

anti-tenant

anti-WeHo This far-right poll is disgusting! This kind of policy does not belong to #WeHo! Shame on you! https://t.co/NeJQVR1Y27 Dr John M. VACCINATE Erickson (@ JErickson85) August 30, 2021 Keith Kaplan decided that despite the private nature of the research, he would publish the survey in its entirety. Kaplan hopes city council uses the research to address pressing issues facing our city. Despite the fact that this could be considered “opposition research”, it is now public with only public benefit. Message testing intersects issues and intensity with audience awareness of events. Message testing is one of the messages that resonates with the public. Message testing helps assessors understand the audience’s level of education on a given topic. Kaplan’s research and message testing is now an open book for everyone. It is not often that this type of research is made public. This is the third part of the West Hollywood voter survey. Please take note if you see any anti-trans, anti-tenant, or alt-right proposals that Council Member Erickson referred to. As we conclude our three-part series which included the West Hollywood Voter Poll, it’s important to note that this private poll was conducted for the Pandemic Recovery Coalition. Many members of the community were called at random and all members of the City Council learned of the ballot. A member of the city council also took his Twitter account à la Donald Trump and created fear among part of the community. We did not see Mayor-elect Meister, board member D’Amico, or board member Shyne respond to the poll by inciting fear into part of the West Hollywood electorate and the transgender community, among others. . Only Council member Erickson caused this outcry. And that’s how this story got to WEHOville.

