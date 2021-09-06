Report: filmmaker Kitano’s car attacked by a man with a pickaxe | World

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press



TOKYO (AP) Tokyo police arrested a man who allegedly attacked a car carrying Japanese entertainment icon Takeshi Kitano with a pickaxe, but no one was injured, according to media reports.

The 74-year-old director and actor, also known by his stage name Beat Takeshi, was in the car with his driver and had just left the premises of the TBS television network after his weekly live talk show on Saturday night, TBS and other Japanese media reported on Sunday.

The suspect allegedly smashed Kitanos’ car multiple times with a pickaxe, demanding that Takeshi get out of the car, TBS reported. A security officer called police and the suspect was arrested at the scene, according to reports.

The suspect is a male in his forties and also carried a knife with a 10-centimeter (4-inch) blade, according to media reports including Kyodo News and TBS.

Tokyo police declined to confirm the information on Monday, although they said a suspect was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons.

TBS said the suspect told police he became angry after being ignored in June when he knelt in front of Kitano’s car to ask for help letting him join the entertainment industry. Police are investigating the suspects’ motives, according to reports.

Multi-talented Kitano is also active as a comedian, actor and writer. He won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for Hana-Bi “in 1997 and has also directed other popular films including Zatoichi, Sonatine and Outrage.”