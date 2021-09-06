Arrested Bollywood actor asked Rayapati for a bribe?





The arrest on Sunday of Bollywood actress Leena Maria Paul by the economic offenses wing of the Delhi police for allegedly helping her boyfriend Sukesh Chandrasekhar extort 200 crore rupees from a businessman’s wife , would also have relations with Hyderabad. Police invoked Maharashtra’s strict Organized Crime Control Law (MCOCA) against Leena Paul, originally a Malayalam actress, who starred in the 2013 Bollywood film Madras Café and another hit film Biriyani the same year. The arrest follows an FIR recorded on August 7 after the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, Aditi Singh, informed police that a man posing as a senior ministry official Justice offered to help her get bail for her husband, who was in prison at this time in a money laundering case. Investigation found that Leena Paul’s boyfriend, Chandrasekhar, accused in 21 cases, including the Election Commission corruption case, called Aditi Singh, from Rohini prison, where he was being held and practiced racketeering extortion from prison. Investigations have revealed that Leena Paul is linked to a similar extortion case in Hyderabad as part of a Central Bureau of Inquiry case against former Telugu Desam party MP of Narsaraop and Rayapati Sambasiva Rao. Recall that the CBI had filed a complaint against Rayapati for alleged bank fraud, after carrying out a series of searches of his residence and offices in January 2020. Days after the CBI raids, two people who identified themselves as CBI agents approached him for a bribe to get him out of the case on bail. The two people – Manivardhan Reddy from Hyderabad and Selvam Ramaraj from Madurai, were later arrested by the CBI. During the investigation, it was revealed that the duo approached Rayapati at the behest of Leena Maria Paul and Sukesh Chandrasekar, who had a plot to extort money from Rayapati. It is not immediately clear whether Rayapati paid them a bribe or not, but the CBI had dismantled the racketeering. He also issued a lookout for her, but was unable to catch up with her. The latest Delhi police statement said they had arrested two associates of Chandrasekhar who had operated for him from outside Rohini prison, in addition to two prison officers who had assisted him. During the investigation, police discovered that a bank manager in Connaught Place and his two associates were involved in questionable transactions for the movement of funds and the arrangement of cash. Click here for the latest Direct-to-OTT versions (list updated daily)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.greatandhra.com/movies/news/arrested-bollywood-actor-sought-bribe-from-rayapati-115704 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos