Actor Iqbal Khan makes Hollywood debut with Rabb Di Mehar: La Tribune India





Sheetal Actor Iqbal Khan, who is currently in Jalandhar to shoot his very first Punjabi film, titled Rabb Di Mehar, is quite excited to make his Pollywood debut. “I’m glad director Kapil Batra thought of me for this role. My character’s manners, walking style, and other characteristics are similar to who I am in real life. Iqbal’s connection to the Punjab runs deep, as most of his school friends and family are from the Punjab. “I studied in two boarding schools: Pinegrove School, Dharampur, and The Lawrence School, Sanawar, near Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, from where Punjab is not far. For me, the Punjab is synonymous with happiness. The people here are positive. Repression 1 Web space Iqbal has worked in various web series including Crackdown, The Bull of Dalal Street, and Ratri Ke Yatri, all on different platforms, over the past few years, but believes that OTT offers a lot of creative freedom. “Because television broadcasts content that can be watched by anyone, it restricts an artist on many fronts, while movies and digital streaming platforms offer a very relaxed approach. OTT has become a great platform now, but that said, as long as the role is good, I’m open to all mediums. Ask him to choose his favorite character and he says, “I don’t have a favorite role among the ones I’ve played, nor a dream role. I am a starving actor. It’s only been 20 years in the industry and I don’t think I will be able to answer what I enjoyed playing on screen before I turned 75! And when it comes to dream roles, it depends on what I’m offered and if it turns me on as an actor. Common sense Iqbal alludes to becoming a producer later in his career because he believes actors and directors have a good idea of ​​what audiences want to watch. He says, “All the great actors and directors in the world have become producers in due course. An actor or director definitely knows the creative sensibility of the audience. Becoming a household name after giving hit TV shows one after another, Iqbal got into the movies and then into the OTT. It has been over five years since he worked on television, but his popularity on the small screen is such that his show Tumhari Paakhi is rebroadcast on a channel called Azaad! A strong supporter of the one-project-at-a-time philosophy, he will begin filming for season 2 of Crackdown, following the end of his Punjabi project, Rabb Di Mehar, which stars Punjabi actor-singer Harish Verma and the actress Kashish Rai in the lead roles. “I haven’t watched a lot of Punjabi videos but since the day I signed this project, I’ve watched a lot on YouTube. I’ve seen a range of videos – from romance to comedy to intense characters. The Punjabi industry has really picked up. It is not what it was 20-30 years ago. The audience for Punjabi cinema is also huge which in turn contributes to the income and hence the directors are open to experiences. “ Apart from that, Iqbal will also be seen in another Bollywood film, Jalsa, which stars Vidya Balan and is set to be released next year.

