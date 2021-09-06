Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle devastated after Sarah Harding’s death





Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle said they were absolutely devastated by the death of their Girls Aloud partner Sarah Harding at the age of 39.

Her mother Marie announced her death on Instagram on Sunday and described her beautiful daughter as a shining star.

A devastating update from Sarah’s mom pic.twitter.com/1DeoWcecdo – Sarah Harding fans (@SarahAddicts) September 5, 2021 Roberts shared a series of photos of them together during the early years of Girls Alouds and wrote: I am absolutely devastated and cannot accept that this day has come. My heart hurts and all day long everything we’ve been through together has turned my mind. Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as difficult as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart. There is so much to say and at first it felt personal to put it here and then I remembered there were so many other people mourning her too. A part of me or of us is no longer there and it is unthinkable, painful and totally cruel. She would have loved your messages today. Girls Aloud on stage at the Brit Awards, held at Earl’s Court, West London. Roberts described her bandmate as an electric girl and added: You gave it your all and always with a smile. A white butterfly walked past my window this morning before I knew it, it had to be you. Coyle posted a photo of Harding smiling widely on Instagram and said she was absolutely devastated by the news. She added: I can’t think of any words that could express how I feel for this girl and what she means to me !! I know many of you will feel this. For now I send you so much love !!! Harding’s mother, Marie, announced her death on Sunday with a message that read: It is with deep sorrow that today I share the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you know Sarah fought cancer and fought so hard from her diagnosis until her last day. She escaped peacefully this morning. I want to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know that she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her battle with this terrible disease, she was a shining star and I hope this is how she will be remembered instead. Mary x Music director Louis Walsh, who helped create Girls Aloud on ITV Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, has said he will be remembered with great affection. In a statement, he said: It’s just sad that she got too young. She was always fun and the life and soul of the party. RIP Sarah Harding. Cancer is such a terrible thing. – Louis Walsh (@LouisWalshXFact) September 5, 2021 Whenever she came to Dublin early, we would go out to the Pod nightclub and would be the last to leave. It’s so unfair, I was hoping she was doing better. She was fun and loved music, dancing and life. I will remember her with great fondness. The Spice Girls’ Geri Horner, who was also a judge on The Rivals, wrote on Twitter: Rest In Peace, Sarah Harding. You will be remembered for the light and joy you have brought to the world. Former Big Brother host Davina McCall wrote: So sad to hear about Sarah, a star from the start, extremely fun and outgoing, but also a fragile love for her family and friends. So sad to hear about Sarah, a star from the start, extremely fun and outgoing but also fragile, love for her family and friends #SarahHarding – Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) September 5, 2021 Earlier this year, Harding said a doctor told her she probably wouldn’t be alive next Christmas. In an excerpt from his memoir, titled Hear Me Out, which appeared in The Times, Harding wrote: In December, my doctor told me that next Christmas would probably be my last. I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want this. Comfort and being as painless as possible is what is important to me now. Harding said she tries to live and enjoy every second of my life, no matter how long it is. I drink a glass of wine or two during all of this as it helps me relax, she added. Girls Aloud on stage during Jingle Bell Ball Capital FM 2012 at the O2 Arena (Yui Mok / PA) I’m sure some people might think it’s not a good idea, but I want to try and have fun. I’m at a point where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I see it. Harding said publicly revealing his diagnosis was scary but was also the right thing to do. She said the support she has received has been amazing, adding: I have been inundated with lovely messages from my fans. I am grateful beyond words for this.

