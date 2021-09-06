Dungeness artist’s auction reinvents famous paintings for 9/11 exhibition





DUNGENESS – Think of Dungeness artist Carrie Rodlend’s latest work as a reworking of the classics. For the past year and a half, she has worked with art students to recreate some of the world’s most famous paintings as her teenage and adult students hone their skills. “It’s a good way to train the eye and learn geometry,” she said. Next weekend, Rodlend will auction 33 of his works of art reinvented from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries by greats like Claude Monet, Edgar Degas and Vincent van Gogh. Rodlend will open his studio from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 562 Holgerson Road in Dungeness. Parking attendants will be on site. The auction will start at noon with Karl Hatton as auctioneer. She plans to wear and show the art to bidders as Hatton begins the auction. Minimum prices are set for all copies auctioned. His original paintings, prints and papier mache are priced. The art will be installed in his studio with the doors open, and the auction will take place outside. Items will be spaced with strongly encouraged social distancing and masks available. There will also be drinks – mimosas and champagne -. “I want to give people an experience while trying to make the prices accessible to all walks of life,” Rodlend said. “I will also take every precaution to maintain safety and social distancing.” As for her affection for the classics, she prefers them at home, or at least her recreations. “You never get tired of the classics,” she said. Rodlend paints each work side by side with each student. “Some of them are very specific, and others are more of my interpretation,” she said. “Looking at the copies online, I would say these are pretty darn good. ” Her goal is to auction off all artwork, so she can make room for new pieces, she said. Rodlend, originally from England, has been a fixture in local schools since starting his “Carrie Art” program in 1982 for Sequim students and has branched out into other schools on the Olympic Peninsula. She retired from helping with schools and continues to home teach and explore the great outdoors with recent hikes in Arizona and Colorado. To learn more about Rodlend, contact her at [email protected] or 360-477-5011. ________ Matthew Nash is a reporter for the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is made up of the newspapers from Sound Publishing, Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. Reach it at [email protected].



