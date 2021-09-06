6 Bollywood political statements that caught the nation’s attention

New Delhi: Lyricist Javed Akhtar sparked controversy over his remark comparing RSS with the Taliban. In retaliation, a section of the BJP threatened to boycott films linked to it in any way.

However, this is not the first time that he or other Bollywood figures have aroused anger for voicing their opinion. More often than not, it was the Khans who were cornered for expressing their opinion.

Let’s go back in time to see when something like this has happened:

Aamir Khan

Aamir had said at one event: “When I chat with Kiran at home, she says ‘should we leave India?’ This is a disastrous and important statement for Kiran. She fears for her child. She fears what will be the atmosphere around us. She is afraid to open the newspapers every day.

It was in 2015. He was speaking about the Dadri lynching incident.

Taking advantage of politicians, he said: The people who are our elected officials, the people we select to look after us for five years, state or center … when people make the law, we expect those people to take a strong stand, make a strong statement, speed up the legal process, when we see it happening there is a sense of security, but when we don’t see it happening there is a sense of insecurity.

Chahrukh Khan

SRK told a television station: “There is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance, I think there is growing intolerance. It’s stupid to be intolerant and that’s our biggest problem, not just a problem Religious intolerance and not being secular in this country is the worst kind of crime you can commit as a patriot .

Shah Rukh’s comment came in the wake of the “price-waapsi” controversy that raged at the time.

Shahrukh and Aamir have been severely criticized for their statements. SRK later claimed his comments were misinterpreted.

Naseeruddin Shah

In 2019, the veteran actor was called anti-national because he expressed his concern about the future of this country and, more specifically, of his children.

I feel anxious thinking about my children. Because they don’t have a religion. Tomorrow, if a crowd surrounds them and asks them “Are you a Hindu or a Muslim”, they will not have an answer. This worries me because I don’t see the situation improving anytime soon.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap, who had left social media, announced his return to Twitter a day later because he could not remain silent at the sight of “horrific visuals of Jamia Millia Islamia students facing brutality sanctioned by the ‘State’ in the hands of the Delhi police. Breaking with a voluntary exile, Kashyap did not mince words by calling the government fascist.

Since then, Kashyap has relentlessly criticized the excesses of the police, amplifying voices of protest, and himself participated in one of the largest public protests against the CAA in Mumbai.

Javed Akhtar

On the 2019 burqa controversy, Javed Akhtar reportedly said he had no problem if it was a matter of security.

“Covering the face can be a safety concern. If the burqa is prohibited, the ghunghat must also be taken into account. What is the need for a burqa or ghunghat? Akhtar would have asked.

Salman khan

Bollywood’s “Bhai” angered the nation when he commented on the 11/26 bombings in Mumbai. In an interview with a Pakistani chain, he mentioned that the attacks came to light because they targeted the wealthy and elite in Mumbai and because they took place at a major 5-star hotel in the city. He further added that such attacks had already taken place but had not received the same attention. Khan’s comments were not very well received by political parties, including Shiv Sena and the actor later apologized for his statements.