Actor Richard E. Grant hit by “tsunami” of grief after wife’s death

Actor Richard E. Grant says his heart breaks after the death of his wife, 35, Joan Washington.

Key points: Richard E. Grant and JoanWashington were married for 35 years before dying on Friday

Washington’s cause of death is unknown

Washington was a leading vocal coach and worked with many Hollywood actors

Washington has worked as a vocal coach with actors on Oscar-winning films including Elizabeth and Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace.

Grant said he was overwhelmed with the support of fans and other actors.

“[We’re] overwhelmed by the messages of love, condolences and support we have received from loved ones and strangers around the world and by the appreciation of the actors Joan has taught over the years, ”Grant wrote on Twitter.

“Mourning hits us like tsunamis as we try to put one foot in front of the other without it.”

Married for 35 years

Grant announced his wife’s passing on Twitter on Friday when he posted a video on Twitter of him dancing with his late wife to a song by The Platters.

“ONLY YOU! Joan – Love of my life and giver of life to our daughter Olivia,” he wrote.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of your life last night. 35 years married and 38 years together.”

In an interview with The Independent in 2011, Grant said the first time he met Washington he thought she had a wonderful voice and was “really cute.”

“I met her at the Actors Center in London. She was wearing a coveralls and had pretty cropped hair and Kicker shoes, and was a chain smoker, which I thought was insane,” Grant told the newspaper .

“She was teaching an accent session with a bunch of actors, and I thought she had the most wonderful voice and huge monkey eyes. She sounded pretty frantic.

“I thought she was really cute and stuff. It was December 1982,” he said.

Hollywood Legacy

Washington was one of Britain’s foremost voice and dialect coaches and worked alongside many Hollywood actors during his decades-long career.

She has worked with Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Vanessa Redgrave, Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain, and on the films Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Stars Wars: Attack of the Clones.

She has also worked with stage productions, including over 80 for the National Theater in London.

Hollywood stars paid tribute to the vocal coach on social media, including Chastain.

“My heart is broken,” she wrote. “Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes, as an artist, but especially as a woman. Every day I was delighted to go to work and laugh with Joan.

“She was a barometer of truth with a wicked sense of humor. I liked her very much,” Chastain wrote.

Joan Washington (right) has spent nearly 40 years working in the film industry as a vocal coach. ( Reuters: Henry Nicholls )

Mad Max and The Favorite actor Nicholas Hoult said he was grateful for Washington’s kindness.

“I can’t thank her enough for all of her kindness, the lessons she taught me and the memories I will cherish,” Hoult wrote on Twitter.

Comic book and writer Dawn French also praised Washington.

“Joan Washington will ALWAYS be remembered by those of us who knew and learned from her, as a PHENOMENAL WOMAN. So much love to Richard E. Grant and the whole family,” said French.

