Entertainment
Actor Richard E. Grant hit by “tsunami” of grief after wife’s death
Actor Richard E. Grant says his heart breaks after the death of his wife, 35, Joan Washington.
Key points:
- Richard E. Grant and JoanWashington were married for 35 years before dying on Friday
- Washington’s cause of death is unknown
- Washington was a leading vocal coach and worked with many Hollywood actors
Washington has worked as a vocal coach with actors on Oscar-winning films including Elizabeth and Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace.
Grant said he was overwhelmed with the support of fans and other actors.
“[We’re] overwhelmed by the messages of love, condolences and support we have received from loved ones and strangers around the world and by the appreciation of the actors Joan has taught over the years, ”Grant wrote on Twitter.
Loading
Married for 35 years
Grant announced his wife’s passing on Twitter on Friday when he posted a video on Twitter of him dancing with his late wife to a song by The Platters.
“ONLY YOU! Joan – Love of my life and giver of life to our daughter Olivia,” he wrote.
“Our hearts are broken over the loss of your life last night. 35 years married and 38 years together.”
In an interview with The Independent in 2011, Grant said the first time he met Washington he thought she had a wonderful voice and was “really cute.”
“I met her at the Actors Center in London. She was wearing a coveralls and had pretty cropped hair and Kicker shoes, and was a chain smoker, which I thought was insane,” Grant told the newspaper .
“She was teaching an accent session with a bunch of actors, and I thought she had the most wonderful voice and huge monkey eyes. She sounded pretty frantic.
Loading
“I thought she was really cute and stuff. It was December 1982,” he said.
Hollywood Legacy
Washington was one of Britain’s foremost voice and dialect coaches and worked alongside many Hollywood actors during his decades-long career.
She has worked with Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Vanessa Redgrave, Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain, and on the films Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Stars Wars: Attack of the Clones.
She has also worked with stage productions, including over 80 for the National Theater in London.
Hollywood stars paid tribute to the vocal coach on social media, including Chastain.
“My heart is broken,” she wrote. “Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes, as an artist, but especially as a woman. Every day I was delighted to go to work and laugh with Joan.
Mad Max and The Favorite actor Nicholas Hoult said he was grateful for Washington’s kindness.
“I can’t thank her enough for all of her kindness, the lessons she taught me and the memories I will cherish,” Hoult wrote on Twitter.
Comic book and writer Dawn French also praised Washington.
“Joan Washington will ALWAYS be remembered by those of us who knew and learned from her, as a PHENOMENAL WOMAN. So much love to Richard E. Grant and the whole family,” said French.
AP / ABC
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-06/richard-e-grant-hit-by-tsunamis-of-grief-after-death-of-wife/100436376
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]