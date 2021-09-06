Why Hollywood’s Train to Busan Remake announcement shocked fans

Connect with us

Reel recovery

Movie remakes are the flavor of the season, and they’ve been for a while now. Filmmakers choose proven screenplays and stereotypical hits and rights are bought. Almost always redesigned, sometimes updated for contemporary viewers and sometimes tailored to the tastes of local audiences, the remakes continue to be produced year after year.

In this weekly column, Reel Retake, we compare the original film and its remake. Beyond highlighting the similarities, differences and measuring them on the scale of success, we aim to uncover the potential of the storyline that spurred the idea for a newer release and the ways a remake could. possibly offer a different viewing experience. And if so, analyze the film.

This week’s focus is on the South Korean zombie movie Train to Busan (2016). It was only recently that its Hollywood version was announced, which does not yet have a title.

What is the train to Busan about?

A zombie apocalypse spreads across South Korea after the discovery of a chemical leak. The cities are invaded by bloodsucking zombies, half dead but unknowingly Seo Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) decides to take his daughter Seo Su-an (Kim Su-an) to Busan via a train to meet his mother. His co-passengers include working-class man Yoon Sang-hwa (Ma Dong-seok) and his pregnant wife Seong-kyeong (Jung Yu-mi), selfish COO Yon-suk (Kim Eui-sung), a high school baseball team, a train attendant, two older sisters and a few others.

As the train leaves with the passengers, an infected woman boards, unnoticed, just before the doors close. She quickly transforms into a zombie, attacks an attendant, and many of the crew and passengers are quickly transformed. At this point it becomes clear to everyone on the train what to expect. The remaining passengers understand that zombies can only attack them if they see or hear them. The zombies operate the doors of the train. Frightened passengers secure themselves in the front and rear cars as zombies are trapped in between. Meanwhile, Seok-woo discovers that the biotech plant linked to his company is the source of the chemical leak. He uses his connections to try to ensure safe trips for Su-an and himself.

The train stops at a station, supposedly secured by the South Korean army. Passengers disembark at a vacant station, but soon discover that the soldiers have become zombies, which charge them quickly. Passengers return to the train but many are attacked and killed. The survivors board the moving train. The captain drives the train to Busan after learning that it has been established as a quarantine area. Seok-woo and the group come up with a plan and decide to walk to the front of the train when a tunnel arrives. They make most of the trip walking with zombies, but just before the secure car at the front of the train, they alert the zombies to their presence. Seok-woo and Sang-hwa keep the doors closed as the others escape. Sang-hwa sacrifices himself to give Seok-woo time to get the others to safety.

The other safe passengers force Seok-woo’s group into a closed vestibule, fearing they will be infected by zombies. The train is forced to stop near a station due to a blocked track, forcing the survivors to look for a new train. In the last safety lap, many sacrifices are made. Seok-woo is also bitten and throws himself from the moving motor, leaving his daughter Su-an safe with Seong-kyeong. They are the only survivors. They are forced to stop in a blocked tunnel just before Busan. As they exit the tunnel, military snipers prepare to fire until they hear Su-an sob. They then realize that the couple is human and help them get to safety.

Where is the potential?

Train to Busan by director Yeon Sang-ho is a genre-defining film. Until its release, only Hollywood excelled at making zombie movies and had the right role model for it, which they continued to experiment with with the Night of the Living Dead franchise, 28 Days Later and others. But what makes a zombie movie so successful? He merges hope with dark intrigue. They are always rife with optimistic themes that are cathartic. Horror becomes an intrinsic element as they represent contemporary fears and anxieties. All of this is on the way to Busan and more. It turns the familiar into the dreaded. The high-speed train, which is a modern mode of transport, entire cities and a biotechnology laboratory as the root cause of it all fuel our unease with progress and strongly criticize human action and modernity.

Besides the pressing contemporary issues it tackles, Train To Busan is a cinematic masterpiece. A crowded train becomes the setting for one of the best choreographed action sequences. The first fifteen minutes of the film are devoted to making us viewers aware of the zombie plague and when the action takes a step ahead, it takes us on an exhilarating, endless race. The claustrophobia of the train compartments and the idea of ​​getting stuck with zombies is frightening and the setup is used to maximize tension and chaos. Set pieces are also nerve-racking. Like when the Seok-woo travels from one end of the train to the other dodging zombies or when military zombies attack passengers are thrills that elevate the suspense to biting moments. The monsters are very fast and attack with lightning speed. Thus, the pace of action and terror is automatically increased. The only times there is a respite from the fast-paced action are in the high-speed shots, when the focus is on the characters and their trauma. Heroes then emerge from improbable situations.

Given the fast pace of the action, some emotional connection is needed to prevent the film from turning into a technical exercise. So Seok-woos went from being a workaholic to a caring father to his ultimate sacrifice or Sang-hwa keeping his pregnant wife safe at all costs, makes the film a good mix of warmth and excitement. The extended sequence in which the conductor tries to change trains is choreographed with the greatest suspense. The edit maintains the true shock value and lifts the suspense to almost unbearable levels.

Additionally, the fact that in the midst of a zombie outbreak, selfish motives cause humans to betray their own race is something that is disgusting and adds another dimension to the story. The real enemy then becomes the living, not the half-dead zombies. The emotional roller coaster ride he will take you cannot be described in words. The scenes with zombies are directed so well that they have made Train to Busan a top-notch action artist for fans around the world as they are increasingly being discovered. It also has a high re-watch value.

Is the Hollywood remake of Train to Busan a good idea?

Hollywood’s decision to make a Train to Busan remake has been criticized by fans. Some even called the call outrageous. While a zombie movie might go back to the West, Train to Busan differs from its predecessors in tone and manner and that has been one of the main reasons for its resounding success. The fact that Timo Tjahjanto is about to lead him still puts a little faith in it. He has successfully directed action and horror films in Indonesia, such as May the Devil Take You and Headshot, which have gained attention due to their gore and extreme violence as well as their action sequences. Something that is common in Train to Busan. But given the mainstream success of the original film, it seems more of a risk than a reward. It’s also woefully soon for a remake, especially since the film has had a long and successful afterlife on streaming services. Moreover, the success of Asian remakes in Hollywood is questionable. The Ring, Grudge, Oldboy are some examples of terrible remakes of classics made in the West.

Success counter

Train to Busan should be watched by all moviegoers. The heightened moments of tension will put you on edge and this is where you will enjoy the movie. Upon release, the film enjoyed huge local box office success and continues to be enjoyed. Western zombie movies have always been a huge hit in the Asian market, and there wasn’t a single Korean zombie movie before Train to Busan. And with that, Koreans have left an indelible mark on the horror and action genre with zombies. It also opened the doors to other films of this genre from the East. Train to Busan also came out with a Peninsula sequel (2020), which was not as successful.

