Why Hollywood’s Train to Busan Remake announcement shocked fans

The other safe passengers force Seok-woo’s group into a closed vestibule, fearing they will be infected by zombies. The train is forced to stop near a station due to a blocked track, forcing the survivors to look for a new train. In the last safety lap, many sacrifices are made. Seok-woo is also bitten and throws himself from the moving motor, leaving his daughter Su-an safe with Seong-kyeong. They are the only survivors. They are forced to stop in a blocked tunnel just before Busan. As they exit the tunnel, military snipers prepare to fire until they hear Su-an sob. They then realize that the couple is human and help them get to safety.

Where is the potential?

Train to Busan by director Yeon Sang-ho is a genre-defining film. Until its release, only Hollywood excelled at making zombie movies and had the right role model for it, which they continued to experiment with with the Night of the Living Dead franchise, 28 Days Later and others. But what makes a zombie movie so successful? He merges hope with dark intrigue. They are always rife with optimistic themes that are cathartic. Horror becomes an intrinsic element as they represent contemporary fears and anxieties. All of this is on the way to Busan and more. It turns the familiar into the dreaded. The high-speed train, which is a modern mode of transport, entire cities and a biotechnology laboratory as the root cause of it all fuel our unease with progress and strongly criticize human action and modernity.

Besides the pressing contemporary issues it tackles, Train To Busan is a cinematic masterpiece. A crowded train becomes the setting for one of the best choreographed action sequences. The first fifteen minutes of the film are devoted to making us viewers aware of the zombie plague and when the action takes a step ahead, it takes us on an exhilarating, endless race. The claustrophobia of the train compartments and the idea of ​​getting stuck with zombies is frightening and the setup is used to maximize tension and chaos. Set pieces are also nerve-racking. Like when the Seok-woo travels from one end of the train to the other dodging zombies or when military zombies attack passengers are thrills that elevate the suspense to biting moments. The monsters are very fast and attack with lightning speed. Thus, the pace of action and terror is automatically increased. The only times there is a respite from the fast-paced action are in the high-speed shots, when the focus is on the characters and their trauma. Heroes then emerge from improbable situations.

Given the fast pace of the action, some emotional connection is needed to prevent the film from turning into a technical exercise. So Seok-woos went from being a workaholic to a caring father to his ultimate sacrifice or Sang-hwa keeping his pregnant wife safe at all costs, makes the film a good mix of warmth and excitement. The extended sequence in which the conductor tries to change trains is choreographed with the greatest suspense. The edit maintains the true shock value and lifts the suspense to almost unbearable levels.