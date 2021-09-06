Entertainment
The Port Angeles Symphony adjusts its season
PORT ANGELES – As the conductor and musicians of the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra prepare for the orchestra’s 89th season this fall, they are readjusting concert plans to begin in November instead of ‘October.
The November 6 symphony concerts featuring guest soloist Anna Petrova, a Bulgarian-born pianist who has performed twice with the Port Angeles Orchestra, will open the season, the conductor and music director announced on Friday. Jonathan Pasternack.
The public will have the choice between two concerts: one at 10 a.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 301 E. Park Ave.
The Port Angeles Symphony board met last week and decided to postpone the two Family Pops concerts, originally scheduled for October 1-2 at the Performing Arts Center.
The dramatic increase in the delta variant of the coronavirus in the northern Olympic Peninsula necessitated this decision, said Dr Dick Van Calcar, chairman of the board and longtime doctor of Port Angeles.
At nine weeks into the November concerts, the Symphony Council, comprising Dr Charles Whitney, Dr Nancy Stephanz and retired nurse practitioner Sandra Cameron, are working on improved security protocols for the events.
Tickets and modified subscription options will be available online and through the symphony desk by early October, while information will be posted on portangeles symphony.org.
The symphony office can be reached at 360-457-5579.
“It will be a hybrid business,” Pasternack said.
In-person capacity will be limited and the concerts will be recorded so that music lovers can stream the video at home about a week after the live performances.
The November concert includes Andante Festivo for strings and timpani by Jean Sibelius, Symphony No. 1 by Johannes Brahms and Piano Concerto No. 3 by Sergei Prokofiev, with Petrova.
To rehearse and perform, all musicians in the symphony must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Each player will also take a rapid test for the coronavirus before each rehearsal and on the day of the concert.
Pasternack returned on August 21 from the Czech Republic, where he conducted a recording project with pianist Josu de Solaun and the Moravian Philharmonic Orchestra.
Standing in front of a full orchestra for the first time in 18 months, he said, was a deeply moving experience.
To the musicians and patrons of the Port Angeles Symphony, Pasternack expressed his gratitude – for their support and solidarity over the past year and a half.
“I’m so looking forward to making music here at home again,” he added.
“I look forward to bringing the beautiful music and live performances that inspire us to our community. ”
________
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/port-angeles-symphony-adjusts-its-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]