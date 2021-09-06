The Port Angeles Symphony adjusts its season

PORT ANGELES – As the conductor and musicians of the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra prepare for the orchestra’s 89th season this fall, they are readjusting concert plans to begin in November instead of ‘October.

The November 6 symphony concerts featuring guest soloist Anna Petrova, a Bulgarian-born pianist who has performed twice with the Port Angeles Orchestra, will open the season, the conductor and music director announced on Friday. Jonathan Pasternack.

The public will have the choice between two concerts: one at 10 a.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 301 E. Park Ave.

The Port Angeles Symphony board met last week and decided to postpone the two Family Pops concerts, originally scheduled for October 1-2 at the Performing Arts Center.

The dramatic increase in the delta variant of the coronavirus in the northern Olympic Peninsula necessitated this decision, said Dr Dick Van Calcar, chairman of the board and longtime doctor of Port Angeles.

At nine weeks into the November concerts, the Symphony Council, comprising Dr Charles Whitney, Dr Nancy Stephanz and retired nurse practitioner Sandra Cameron, are working on improved security protocols for the events.

Tickets and modified subscription options will be available online and through the symphony desk by early October, while information will be posted on portangeles symphony.org.

The symphony office can be reached at 360-457-5579.

“It will be a hybrid business,” Pasternack said.

In-person capacity will be limited and the concerts will be recorded so that music lovers can stream the video at home about a week after the live performances.

The November concert includes Andante Festivo for strings and timpani by Jean Sibelius, Symphony No. 1 by Johannes Brahms and Piano Concerto No. 3 by Sergei Prokofiev, with Petrova.

To rehearse and perform, all musicians in the symphony must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Each player will also take a rapid test for the coronavirus before each rehearsal and on the day of the concert.

Pasternack returned on August 21 from the Czech Republic, where he conducted a recording project with pianist Josu de Solaun and the Moravian Philharmonic Orchestra.

Standing in front of a full orchestra for the first time in 18 months, he said, was a deeply moving experience.

To the musicians and patrons of the Port Angeles Symphony, Pasternack expressed his gratitude – for their support and solidarity over the past year and a half.

“I’m so looking forward to making music here at home again,” he added.

“I look forward to bringing the beautiful music and live performances that inspire us to our community. ”

________

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]




