Joshua Jackson: fatherhood comes with a “raft of anguish” | Entertainment

Joshua Jackson: fatherhood comes with a "raft of anguish"
Joshua Jackson endured a series of anguish when he first became a parent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dawsons Creek alum and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their daughter, Janie, into the world in April 2020, marking the first time either of them has become parents.
And Joshua has now said that while his concerns about fatherhood were magnified by the pandemic, he was also grateful for having had the chance to slow down while the world was on lockdown.
Speaking to The Observer newspaper, he said: The first parenting is a series of anxieties that you didn’t know existed. During a pandemic, these concerns are magnified.
But the confinement also forced me to stop and be with my family. I haven’t taken a six month break in the past 30 years, but spent every day with my wife and toddler daughter. So in many ways I’m thankful that the world is stopping, horrible as it sounds. Many new fathers do not have this opportunity.
Meanwhile, the 43-year-old actor recently said becoming a father has shifted his priorities in every way possible.
He said: It has 100% changed the way I approach my work and my life. This has been so clear to me over the past year.
In order for me to feel good about what I do on a daily basis, my family must be at the center of my concerns.
Joshua also admitted being home with his wife and daughter amid the COVID-19 pandemic made him realize how difficult it can be for new fathers to get to work so soon after welcoming a child. .
He added: I now recognize how perverse the way we have set up our society is.
There isn’t a father I know who has a regular job who hasn’t returned to the office a week later. It robs this man of the opportunity to bond with his child and spend time with his partner.
