Kangana Ranaut Says Entering Toxic Bollywood Is Like Crossing The Great Wall of China: “A Place Without Love” Bollywood





Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that the Hindi film industry is toxic and lacks empathy for the Tamil film industry. Kangana will soon be seen in its South Indian debut, the biopic by J Jayalalithaa Thalaivii, which hits theaters on Friday. In an interview, she said entering Bollywood was like crossing the Great Wall of China, and admitted that because she was still new to South India, she had a very superficial view of industries. regional cinematographic. She said in an interaction with Tried & Refused Productions on YouTube: What is very striking about regional cinema is that at least they find common ground. They are chameleons, and this is something they resonate with Considering in Hindi films, because we all migrated to Mumbai, there is so much diversity there, but there is always a bit of tension. Everyone wants to pull everyone down, that’s not helping at all. It has become such a toxic place that somehow no one is happy for another person, and we are unable to find common ground that we can relate to. She said finding common ground is crucial to avoid getting carried away by little human emotions. She added: A place where there is no love, no empathy, no sense of companionship, no sense of compassion, you can only imagine how toxic this place is going to be. . As regional cinema goes higher and higher, and we’re also looking for some kind of place (in an industry) where people are so wonderful to each other. Hope it stays that way and that too many people coming here don’t spoil it. Also Read: Drashti Dhami Surprises Karan Johar With Her Response Starring Kangana Ranaut On Koffee Shots With Karan. To concern Kangana said that when she entered Bollywood there was no proper process in place. There were no casting agents, there was no OTT to cast actors, it was a very difficult time, she said, adding that she was desperate and in a do-or-die situation and that after having closed all the doors, she had no choice but to make her way through the Chinese wall of the film industry.

