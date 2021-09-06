Hollywood Pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Hollywood Pursuit ends in multiple vehicle crashIn Hollywood, the pursuit of a suspected impaired driver ends in an accident involving multiple cars. No injuries were reported. 5 hours ago

March To Marine Memorial honors 13 fallen servicemen killed in Kabul in AugustRick Montanez reports from San Clemente where more than 1,000 people marched nearly a mile, to the Marine Memorial, to honor fallen soldiers killed in the bombing outside the Kabul airport, Afghanistan, in August, along with family members of those lost. 5 hours ago

Long Beach husband and wife killed by unknown suspect after neighbors describe parking disputeHermela Aregawi reports from Long Beach where a family mourns the gunshot death of a husband and wife on Saturday night after what neighbors described as a row over the parking lot. 5 hours ago

Boyle Heights Church fire extinguishedA massive response to a church fire in Boyle Heights. Los Angeles firefighters deployed 71 firefighters who managed to put out the blaze in about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported. Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire. 6 hours ago

Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others die of apparent drug overdose, model and actress Kate Quigley in critical conditionLaurie Perez reports from Hollywood where the comedy community is grappling with the loss of famous comedian Fuquan “Fu” Johnson who, along with two others, overdosed on what would have been cocaine containing fentanyl. Comedian and model Kate Quigley, who was also present, should recover. 6 hours ago

Boyle Heights Church fireFirefighters tackle a church fire in Boyle Heights, in the 200 block of St. Louis Street. 8 hours ago

Military heroes honored in San Clemente on Sunday in MarchRick Montanez reports from San Clemente where more than 1,000 people marched to the Marine Memorial to honor the dead. 10 hours ago

All 5 Navy ID Sailors Killed In San Diego Helicopter CrashThe US Navy has identified five sailors killed in the helicopter crash off San Diego. 11 hours ago

Comedian Fuquan Johnson, 2 more dead after apparent drug overdose, Kate Quiqley in critical conditionComedian Fuquan Johnson and two others have died after an apparent overdose of cocaine containing fentanyl. Model and actress Kate Quigley, who was also present at the Venice residence where the deaths occurred, are said to be in critical condition. 11 hours ago

Crowded beaches this Labor Day weekendBrittney Hopper reports from Santa Monica where some beach goers say they are taking COVID precautions, while others said they were just ‘on it’ and ready to be out, have a good time. 11 hours ago

Car Cruise pays tribute to 13 soldiers killed in AfghanistanAn Inland Empire car cruise was held in honor of the 13 servicemen who died in an attack outside Kabul airport. Four of those killed were from southern California. 11 hours ago

Authorities identify 2 victims of Saturday’s double homicide in Long BeachJoy Benedict reports from Long Beach where two people were killed after an argument, apparently in a parking space, and police are still looking for the shooting suspect. 11 hours ago

Captions: AC VertHe’s the “Ironman” of the NBA. AC Green holds the all-time record with nearly 1,200 consecutive games played. The streak began in the 1986-1987 season as Green helped the Lakers win the first of consecutive titles. Green left the team but returned for another championship run, this time alongside Kobe and Shaq. Jim Hill recently met him for this week’s edition of “Legends” 12 hours ago

MAN AND WOMAN KILLED BY SHOTA MAN AND A WOMAN DEAD AT LONG BEACH. VICTIMS WERE SHOT BEFORE 8:00 PM ON PARK SERVO THROUGH DRAKE PARK 14 hours ago

Health officials warn of high levels of bacteria on some LA County beachesHealth officials warned this weekend of high levels of bacteria on some beaches in Los Angeles County. Amy Johnson reports. 18 hours ago

Alex Biston’s weather forecast (September 5)Warm temperatures are expected this week. Alex Biston reports. 19 hours ago

Concerns grow that Labor Day weekend could trigger another wave of COVID-19There were growing concerns that the holiday weekend would trigger another outbreak of COVID-19. Amy Johnson reports. 19 hours ago

In SoCal Sunday morning: 9/5Explore Catalina Island for fun, food and adventure! 19 hours ago

Police continue to search for road rage suspect as mourners remember Angel De MarcosA vigil was held Saturday night for Angel De Marcos, the victim of a road rage incident in downtown Los Angeles. Amy Johnson reports. 19 hours ago

Cruise by car through the Inner Empire to honor 13 servicemen killed in AfghanistanA car cruise will take place in the Inland Empire on Sunday to honor the thirteen servicemen killed in Afghanistan last week. Amy Johnson reports. 19 hours ago

Hunt continues for gunman in deadly car-to-car shootout on Highway 210 in ArcadiaThe hunt continued on Sunday for an armed man who killed a woman in a car-to-car shootout on Highway 210 in Arcadia. Amy Johnson reports. 20 hours ago

The motive for the double homicide in Long Beach is still not knownThe search is underway Sunday for the suspect (s) involved in a fatal double homicide in Long Beach. Joy Benedict reports. 20 hours ago

Rams-Panthers preview: How healthy are Todd Gurley and Cam Newton?While Todd Gurley and Cam Newton’s status matters, how the Rams ‘porous defense handles the Panthers’ charged offense might matter more. SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein reviews the Rams-Panthers game in Week 1. 21 hours ago

Double fatal shooting in Long Beach on Saturday night under investigationAn adult man and woman were shot and killed on a street in Long Beach on Saturday night. Homicide detectives are investigating. 1 day ago

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/video/5964265-hollywood-pursuit-ends-in-multi-vehicle-crash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos