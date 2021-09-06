Clone Wars actor wants to end Asajj Ventress’s story





Voice actor Gray Griffin, who voiced Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: Clone Wars in 2003, is set to reprise her role in a future Star Wars project.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Dub actress GreyGriffin wants to reprise her role as Asajj Ventress. Former night sister of the planet Dathomir, Asajj Ventress was trained as a Jedi but turned to the dark side and was trained under Count Dooku as a secret Sith apprentice, assassin and became a general of the separatist armies. After being betrayed by Dooku, she quit the separatists and became a bounty hunter working alongside figures like Boba Fett. Asajj Ventress was first introduced in the 2003 animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars by Genndy Tartakovsky, voiced by legendary voice actress Gray Griffin. The character became so popular with fans that when Lucasfilm made a second Star Wars series, titled Star Wars: The Clone Wars with computer animation, the character was brought back but voiced by Nika Futterman. The character has been featured in a number of comics, novels, and video games, and many wonder if the character could reappear in animation or live action.

In an interview with Comic Book, DeLisle opened up about her time as Ventress and how much she enjoyed working with Tartakovsky Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She then opened up about her role in other Star Wars properties like The bad lot. When asked if she would like to reprise her role as Asajj Ventress in another Star Wars project, DeLisle replied: "I would love that. I'm happy with the Asajj that I got to play, though, just because I'm such a fan of Genndy Tartakovsky. It's my favorite Star Wars property. I don't know, maybe that I'm just biased because I was in but I just thought it was so beautiful. The original Clone Wars he did for Cartoon Network was so graphic and beautiful … Anyway, I'm happy with my Asajj, but I'm also part of the Star Wars world all the time. "I do Maz Kanata and play all kinds of different things in that universe and I always have a toe in it. I'm in The Bad Batch like a few different little things, but they always throw a bone at me here or there that I'm grateful for [Laughs]. My Asajj was in my favorite Star Wars property, so I'm so happy with it. I'm open to more! " In Star Wars canon, Ventress's story came full circle in the 2015 novel Star Wars: Disciple of Darkness, which was an adaptation of a non-produced 8-episode arc of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The story saw her fall in love with Jedi Master Quinlan Vos and ended with his sacrifice to save his life. However, given the news that they were planning to bring Ventress back Star Wars: Resistance, it looks like that might not have been the end of the character. There are a number of potential places for Asajj Ventress to reappear. Star Wars: The Wrong Lot takes place in the aftermath of the Clone Wars, bridging the gap between the prequels and the original trilogy, and the character could interact with the lot as an enemy or ally in this new galactic empire. Her history with Boba Fett also makes her a prime candidate to return to Boba Fett's book. Star Wars: The Clone Wars has also established that she has a long-standing rivalry with the character of Ahsoka Tano and could be an interesting addition to the cast of the upcoming live-action series. Ahsoka. Even though Ventress doesn't return, the character's legacy of Star Wars: The Clone Wars lives as a fan favorite character.

About the Author Richard fink

(234 articles published)

Richard Fink is News Writer for Screen Rant. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2016 with a degree in Film and Media Production. He enjoys the finer things in life, like cold Diet Coke on a hot summer day. Richard is a fan of everything Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and movie history. More from Richard Fink

