Fans wonder why young Shanaya Kapoor is so angry in 2007 family photo shared by Maheep Kapoor | Bollywood





Maheep Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a 2007 family photo. The photo, taken at the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Saawariya, featured Sanjay Kapoor and a young Shanaya Kapoor. Saawariya premiered #TB 2007, she captioned her Instagram post. In the photo, Maheep wore a gold sari while Sanjay wore a suit. Shanaya, who was eight at the time, appeared to be wearing a blue lehenga. Namita Sandhu, Maheep’s mother, commented on the post. God bless my babies, love yourself, she wrote, with a bunch of heart emojis. Fans, meanwhile, couldn’t help but notice Shanayas’ expression. Why Shanaya is so angry, one comment reads. @ shanayakapoor02 ittne gusse mei kiyu le (why were you so bored) another asked. + Shanaya is set to make her Bollywood debut with a film produced by Karan Johars Dharma Productions. However, she has yet to share more details. During this time, she recently featured in her very first advertisement for a hair straightener brand. She played a model who is unable to eat spaghetti without having it all on her own. Maheep shared Shanayas’ first commercial on her Instagram page and wrote: My little girl can even rock the messy spaghetti look! I loved every track @the_misfit_way. Read also | Maheep Kapoor criticizes Prince Harry-Meghan Markles Oprah’s interview: they are still crying Shanaya was previously seen in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which revolved around Maheep and three other Bollywood wives – Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. One of the episodes revolved around Shanaya’s appearance at the highly publicized Bal des Debutantes in Paris. Earlier, Shanaya’s father Sanjay Kapoor told PTI in an interview that she is well aware of the importance of hard work, despite her connections. She is learning the ropes. She takes her classes in theater, dance and diction. In our family, she watched me closely, me, her uncle and my cousins. She knows hard work counts. You can be anyone’s daughter or niece, but it will be your dedication that keeps you going, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/fans-wonder-why-young-shanaya-kapoor-is-so-angry-in-family-photo-from-2007-shared-by-maheep-kapoor-101630906560079.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

