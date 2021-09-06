Kanye Wests Donda is # 1, but Drake is waiting in the wings





Kanye West’s long-delayed new album Donda begins at No.1 on the new Billboards charts with the biggest opening of the year to date. But his reign at the top may be brief, with Drakes’ latest LP fielding a huge number for next week. Donda, Wests’ 10th solo studio album (and his 10th total track to reach the top, including Watch the Throne, his 2011 album with Jay-Z), had the equivalent of 309,000 US sales over the course of its first week, more than any other album in 2021, according to MRC Data, monitoring arm of Billboards. (Its closest competitor, Olivia Rodrigos Sour, racked up 295,000 in May.) Donda’s total includes 357 million broadcasts, a weekly record for the year and 37,000 copies sold in a full package. According to Wests’ label, Def Jam, the album reached number 1 in 11 countries and has been listened to more than 775 million times worldwide. The label even broke down those streams by point of sale: 442 million on Spotify and 242 million on Apple Music, which would mean these services accounted for around 88% of all streams in the album’s opening week. Teased for over a year, including at three stadium-sized listening events in recent weeks, which were broadcast live by Apple Music, the 27-track Donda was finally released on the 29th. August, a Sunday. Since albums typically come out on a Friday, that only gave Donda five days of public availability before Billboards’ accounting week ends.

His passage to No. 1 may be brief. In a classic clash between monster movies, Donda was released just days before Drakes Certified Lover Boy, another LP that has been expected for months. Last week Donda broke daily streaming records at Apple and Spotify, but then Certified Lover Boy quickly broke them again. Also this week, Halsey’s latest album, If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power, produced with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross opens at No.2 with the equivalent of 98,000 sales, including 35 million. of streams and 70,500 copies sold as a complete package. Rodrigos Sour is # 3, Doja Cats Planet Her is # 4, and Kid Larois ____ Love is # 5.

