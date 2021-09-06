Former minister calls for police investigation into CBE for Saudi businessman | prince charles

Connect with us

Former minister calls for police investigation into CBE for Saudi businessman

Allegations that a wealthy Saudi businessman was offered help in obtaining honor and British citizenship after donating to Prince Charles’ charities have been reported to police and are expected to do so. ‘under investigation, said a former government minister.

Michael Fawcett, a former assistant valet to Charles, has temporarily resigned as chief executive of the Princes Foundation after Sunday newspapers claimed he helped coordinate an honor regarding Dr Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

Mahfouz, who received a CBE in 2016, donated 1.5m to restoration projects close to Charles, including Dumfries House, where a garden and fountain are named after the prince, and Castle of Mey in Scotland , where a wood bears his name, the Sunday Times reported, adding that Mahfouz had denied any wrongdoing.

Norman Baker, a former Liberal Democrat minister, author and critic for the royal family, wrote to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to call for a police investigation into the case.

Baker said a letter, published by the Mail on Sunday, purportedly from Fawcett to a Mahfouz Foundation aide, appeared to be prima facie evidence of an infringement.

In the 2017 letter, Fawcett reportedly wrote that in light of Mahfouz’s continued generosity, we are willing and happy to support and contribute to the citizenship application, the Mail on Sunday reported.

He continued that they were also willing to seek the upgrade from CBE to KBE.

Baker said he wrote to Dick to tell him that in light of the full transcript of the letter, it appears to me that there is a prima facie case that an offense has been committed under the hon. [prevention of abuses] Law of 1925.

If politicians had committed to selling honors or offering their support for citizenship, they would have had big problems. And the same should apply to Prince Charles, he said.

Baker believes any investigation should examine what Prince Charles knew at the time.

A second police complaint was filed by the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic. Graham Smith, CEO of the Republic, said: Failure to properly investigate these matters will damage public confidence in the police, the royals and the honors system.

The Times reported that Charles was 100% behind the offer to help the Saudi billionaire, according to a fixer, described by the newspaper as a paid adviser to Mahfouz, and the royal had met Mahfouz in Riyadh, Clarence House and Dumfries House, in 2014 and 2015.

Baker said he believed the questions led directly to Charles. Of course, he said, describing Charles and Fawcett as Tweedledum and Tweedledee.

[Charles] can’t do without him. {Fawcetts]had to resign twice already, and Charles brought him back under cover of darkness. That’s what hell does, he said.

I suggested to Dame Cressida Dick that there was good evidence, and that there should be an investigation based on what is in this letter. At first glance, there is evidence of corruption. I believe in decorum in public life. And Charles is in the public service,

The prince presented Mahfouz, 51, his honorary CBE for those who are not British or Commonwealth nationals in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace in November 2016.

Fawcett, who in 2003 was cleared of allegations of financial misconduct relating to the sale of royal gifts, was appointed CEO of the Princes Foundation in 2018 after a reorganization of Charless charities.

Fawcett has offered to temporarily step down as chief executive of the Princes Foundation while the trustees investigate.

A spokesperson for Clarence House said: It is right that the Princes Foundation takes the investigation so seriously and we will not comment further as it continues.

Fawcett began her royal service in 1981 as the Queen’s footman, before rising through the ranks.

