Former minister calls for police investigation into CBE for Saudi businessman | prince charles

Allegations that a wealthy Saudi businessman was offered help in obtaining honor and British citizenship after donating to Prince Charles’ charities have been reported to police and are expected to do so. ‘under investigation, said a former government minister.

Michael Fawcett, a former assistant valet to Charles, has temporarily resigned as chief executive of the Princes Foundation after Sunday newspapers claimed he helped coordinate an honor regarding Dr Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

Mahfouz, who received a CBE in 2016, donated 1.5m to restoration projects close to Charles, including Dumfries House, where a garden and fountain are named after the prince, and Castle of Mey in Scotland , where a wood bears his name, the Sunday Times reported, adding that Mahfouz had denied any wrongdoing.

Norman Baker, a former Liberal Democrat minister, author and critic for the royal family, wrote to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to call for a police investigation into the case.

Baker said a letter, published by the Mail on Sunday, purportedly from Fawcett to a Mahfouz Foundation aide, appeared to be prima facie evidence of an infringement.