Impeachment Review: A Situation She Said She Said





One thing that jumps out at the opening hour of FXs Impeachment: American Crime Story is how layered it is. And by layers, I am referring to makeup. The premiere ends with the reveal of what appears to be William Jefferson Clinton’s animatronic replica, although somewhere inside that shell of cosmetics is, I’m told, human actor Clive Owen. Likewise, as Linda Tripp, the bureaucrat who taped former White House intern Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) admitting a presidential affair, Sarah Paulson gives a sharp performance behind a prosthetic Halloween costume. The strange valley facial plaster, while distracting, does not reflect the skills of the two actors. But that’s a metaphor for the challenge of a series like Impeachment. Does a docu-fiction aim to recreate every detail of its subject with photorealistic precision? Or is it to interpret, to have an angle, to help the audience see a well-told story with new eyes? It’s the difference between a drama that expands our view of the past and a Wikipedia entry filled with stars.

Impeachment, which begins on Tuesday, leaves little room. There are few historical bases that he does not tag. But despite several striking performances, his perspective and ideas only occasionally burst under the layers of crepe detail. The previous episodes of this franchise produced by Ryan Murphy focused on the case of the murder of OJ Simpson and the murder of Andrew Cunanan. The impeachment, attributed to chief writer Sarah Burgess, focuses less on the White House and more on the women who drove or were crushed by the scandal. You could say it avoids the crime the title promises. But it also invites you to ask what the crime was, if any, and who committed it. The first half stumbles upon the modern television disease of setup, spending dark hours skipping the 1990s to recap familiar points: the sexual harassment lawsuit against Clinton by Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford); the investigation by independent lawyer Kenneth Starr (Dan Bakkedahl); the beret ; the blue dress. You may find it difficult to stay interested if you followed the case (that is, if you were alive) at the time, or if you listened to the Slow Burn podcast season about that. The guiding principle is the experience of Tripp, Lewinsky and, to a lesser extent, Jones, each of whom has become famous and vilified. Lewinsky meets Tripp after she is exiled from the White House to protect the president from temptation and scandal. Lonely and destitute, she turns to her older colleague as a sounding board. Sometimes it’s a tricky deal with an ambiguous relationship, is Tripp really worried about Lewinsky, grooming her, or both? But too often their conversations, which draw on Tripps tapes and other recordings, feel more like dramatic reenactments than interactions between real people.

Tripp is a turbulent, resentful story mover, despising the President and her colleagues, harboring a sense of exaggerated importance. Paulson works powerfully to instill sympathy, finding in Tripps the desire to go wild and write a book indicative of the frustration of a respect-hungry professional. But she works with a story that comes close to caricature, lingering, for example, on Tripps’ lonely microwave dinners in front of the tube. (Although props for the deep cut in prime time have her watching the Ted Dances Gullivers Travels miniseries in a scene from 1996.)

Jones gets less screen time, grabbed like a ram by conservative activist Susan Carpenter-McMillan (a gale force Judith Light) and exposed to sneering media attention with her accusation that Clinton proposed to her oral sex. Ashford’s human-scale performance comes up against a script that often indulges in the classist stereotypes (soft, stupid as a rock, in the words of Carpenter-McMillans) that he wants to lament. The show is part of his best work with the peripheral team of conservative opportunists who take hold of the scandal: the acerbic and cynical Ann Coulter (Cobie Smulders), Web 1.0 gossip Matt Drudge (a perfect cast Billy Eichner) and literary agent Lucianne Goldberg (Margo Martindale), a dust missile. If nothing else, it’s exciting to be around people who love their jobs. Impeachment is at its worst about gossip, how it moves and bestows power. The most talked about line may be a variation on, How did you know that? But the series lacks a point of clarification. It could have been a story last year, Mrs. America, about the birth of the vast right-wing attack machine, or a MeToo re-examination of Clinton’s behavior.

These ideas are raised but not explored. (Although there is the appearance of a nudge from a young Brett Kavanaugh at a Starr team meeting saying, I never like to take no for an answer.) Opportunities are left on. the table, like hiring the formidable Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton but using her as a fleeting presence (in the first seven episodes of 10), as simply for the Echo of Carmela Soprano. In Episode 6, when Starrs investigators, along with Tripp, ambush Lewinsky at a mall and interrogate him at a nearby hotel, a sneaky plan called Operation Prom Night Impeachment finds a voice. Suddenly, everything kicks in: the tone, the tension, the emotion. The cornered target almost collapses under threat of jail, but also artfully restrains his interrogators, gaining time with a trip to Crate and Barrel and a chain of restaurants. It’s like Americans to the Mallrats, with intrigue, farce, and a jagged bit of betrayal. It is, dare I say it, entertaining, which is not a sign of disrespect for the subject, but of engagement with it. (OJ Simpson’s season was extremely serious about race and sexism, but also about a mad, swaggering race.) In Episode 7, Impeachment returns to Clinton more of an impression than a performance of Owen and his general book report. But we got a glimpse of his most interesting subject. Impeachment argues for a Lewinsky idea that is both more ordinary and more complex than the punchline of the media circus and late-night shows, though Feldstein leans more into the melodrama of the characters. But even here, someone else has already leaned into it and more powerfully, the real Monica Lewinsky, who is a producer and picked up her story with a high, funny public voice. In a 2014 Vanity Fair essay, she wrote, It may surprise you to learn that I am in fact a person. It is a worthy point; if only the rest of Impeachment was more surprising.

