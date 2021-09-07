Michael K. Williams, “Wire” actor, found dead





Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment on Monday afternoon, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Investigators found drug paraphernalia near his body, the official said. The investigation is ongoing, according to another police source who spoke to CNN.

“It is with deep sadness that the family announce the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They are asking for your privacy while mourning this insurmountable loss,” said longtime representative Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR. . The Hollywood reporter.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Williams for comment.

In a interview 2017 with The New York Times, Williams spoke openly about his substance abuse issues. “The addiction does not go away,” he said at the time. “It’s an everyday fight for me, but I fight.” Williams, originally from Brooklyn, recently appeared on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and the “F Is for Family” series. He became an almost iconic figure for many thanks to his role in “The Wire” as Omar Little, a character wielding a shotgun who made a living by stealing drug dealers. He followed that up as a gangster in HBO’s popular prohibition-era drama “Boardwalk Empire” and recently won an Emmy nomination for another series on the pay network, the grisly “Lovecraft Country.” Williams was next to co-star in George Tillman Jr.’s George Foreman biopic of Sony, which was to direct. Williams has amassed a number of accolades over the course of his career, including five Emmy nominations. Her first was in 2015 for her role in “Bessie” and another followed two years later for her role in “The Night Of”. He also won a SAG Award for Best Ensemble with the cast of “Boardwalk Empire”. On social media, many of Williams’ colleagues and friends recalled the depth, complexity, and humanity he brought to his on-screen characters and, most importantly, to the man he was offscreen. “Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate and expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all fortunate to have appreciated his incredible talent,” Aisha Tyler wrote on Twitter. “It burned so hard.” Director James Gunn added, “Michael K Williams, besides being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the nicest, sweetest, sweetest souls I’ve ever had. never met. It’s heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all who loved her. ” Musician Saul Williams wrote : “For years Wikipedia listed Michael K. Williams as my brother. None of us chose to correct him, instead we took him at his word. ‘We’re brothers, yo.’ He shared poems with me. We broke bread and hit him whenever we could. A deep and sincere connection. A beautiful spirit. ” His “Wire” co-star Wendell Pierce also joined the chorus of memories with a touching touch. tribute “The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain upon hearing of his loss,” he wrote. “An immensely talented man with the ability to give a voice to the human condition by describing the lives of those whose humanity is rarely elevated until he sings their truth.”

CNN’s Brian Lowry and Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.

