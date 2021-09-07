Actor Michael K. Williams dies aged 54





Actor Michael K. Williams, who starred in the critically acclaimed HBO series The Wire, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, the NYPD reported. Williams, 54, is a native of Brooklyn who grew up in the Vanderveer Estates NYCHA complex (now known as Flatbush Gardens) in East Flatbush, and attended George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School. His role as Omar Little on The Wire was his defining role. As Little, he played a criminal with a strict moral code, known to enjoy a reputation for brutality that wasn’t always real. A cigarette in his mouth, he hissed Le Fermier du Dell “to announce his arrival ominously. And he delivered several of the most memorable lines in the series including, a man must have a code “and everything in the game yo, everything in the game. The character also broke new ground on television as an openly gay man whose sexuality was not at the heart of his role. Williams appeared in all five seasons of The Wire from 2002 to 2008, with his character growing in importance with each season. He was acclaimed for his performance, notably by former President Barack Obama. Obama, who once said The Wire is one of the best TV shows of all time, is called Omar his favorite character on the show. Wendell Pierce, who also starred in “The Wire,” called Williams an “immensely talented man, able to give a voice to the human condition by describing the lives of those whose humanity is rarely elevated until ‘he sings their truth “. The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain upon hearing of his loss. An immensely talented man with the ability to give a voice to the human condition by describing the lives of those whose humanity is rarely elevated until he sings their truth. pic.twitter.com/EvrESGSK8O Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021 Williams also played Chalky White in the HBO drama Boardwalk Empire. He has been nominated three times for a prime-time Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Film Once for the Bessie TV movie in 2015; once for the limited series The Night Of in 2016; and once for the limited series When They See Us in 2019. He didn’t win for those roles. Most recently, Williams was nominated for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Montrose Freeman, father of main character Atticus Tic Freeman in the HBO horror drama series Lovecraft Country. The winner of this category has not yet been chosen. This year’s Emmys will take place later this month. The actor was also known for his work in the community. He spoke with NY1s Errol Louis last year about his advocacy efforts on criminal justice issues and his work with the nonprofit NYC Ensemble, which, according to its website, has the original mission of interrupting the journey from school to prison through significant collaborations between the police and the young people most affected by the involvement of the system. & amp; amp; amp; amp; amp; amp; nbsp; In 2020, Michael K. Williams joined @errollouis to # NY1YouDecide and talked about how he became an actor. “I always knew I loved music and loved to dance, and I saw that as a way of being, of finding something that grabbed my attention and that I knew I was good at.” pic.twitter.com/O4mjrbNXgi NY1 Spectrum News (@ NY1) September 6, 2021

