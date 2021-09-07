Michael K. Williams actor Omar on The Wire, dead at 54

NEW YORK (AP) Actor Michael K. Williams, who as rogue drug dealer thief Omar Little on The Wire created one of the most loved and enduring characters of the main era of television , died on Monday.

Williams was found dead Monday afternoon by family members in his Brooklyn penthouse, New York police said. He was 54 years old.

His death was under investigation as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said. The medical examiner was investigating the cause of death.

Little, a stick-up boy based on real Baltimore figures, was arguably the most popular character among devoted fans of The Wire, the HBO show that ran from 2002 to 2008 and is constantly re-streamed. .

Williams was also a ubiquitous character actor in other shows and films for over two decades, creating another classic character like Chalky White in HBOs Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2014, and appearing in the 12 Years a Slave and Assassins Creed films. . He is shortlisted for an Emmy for his role in HBO Lovecraft Country. A victory at the ceremony on September 19 would be his first in four nominations.

As Little, he played a criminal with a strict moral code, known to enjoy a reputation for brutality that hasn’t always been real.

Williams, who had worked in small roles on television and as an auxiliary dancer for hip-hop acts before landing the role, said that reputation began to stick to him in real life.

The character of Omar put me in the spotlight, he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in 2016. I had very low self-esteem growing up, a high need to be accepted, a nerdy kid projects. So all of a sudden I’m like, Omar, yo, I get respect from people who probably would have taken my lunch money when I was a kid.

With the smoke from his cigarette often floating in the dark, the character hissed the tune known to American children like The Farmer in the Dell and British children like A Hunting We Will Go to ominously announce his arrival.

And he delivered several of the most memorable lines in the series, including, a man must have a code and it’s all in the game, everything is in the game.

The character also broke new ground on television as an openly gay man whose sexuality was not at the heart of his role.

Williams appeared in all five seasons of The Wire from 2002 to 2008, with his character growing in importance with each season.

Immediately recognizable with a distinctive scar that ran the length of his face, Williams said most people who saw him on the street called him Omar, but he never really looked like the character.

I could never be Omar, he laughed at Colbert. I didn’t have the balls this guy did.

His Wire co-stars, and many others, paid tribute to him on Monday afternoon.

The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain upon hearing of his loss, Wendell Pierce, who played Detective William Bunk Moreland and had many memorable scenes with Williams, said on Twitter. An immensely talented man with the ability to give a voice to the human condition by describing the lives of those whose humanity is rarely elevated until he sings their truth.

David Simon, who created the series and the character of Williams, said on Twitter he was too gutted at the moment to say all that needed to be said. Michael was a good man and a rare talent and during our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words will not come.

Isiah Whitlock Jr., who played crooked politician Clay Davis on The Wire, tweeted that Williams was one of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An incredible actor and soul.

Actor John Cusack tweeted that his portrayal of Little was among the greatest performances television and film had ever seen.

Williams was born in 1966 in Brooklyn, the son of a mother from Nassau, Bahamas, and a father from South Carolina. He grew up in the Vanderveer Projects in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and went to George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School.

His first forays into entertainment were as a dancer for artists such as Missy Elliot, Ginuwine, Crystal Waters and Technotronic.

I was angry and had a lot of energy, he told The Associated Press in 2018. It was such an outlet. I wasn’t by far the best dancer, you know, but I was definitely the most passionate. I have always had this energy. You always felt like I was in tune with other guys or not.

Williams had worked with a New Jersey charity to facilitate the journey of former prisoners in search of social reintegration, and was working on a documentary on the subject.

He spoke in an Associated Press article in 2020 about his difficult period of growth and said he struggled with drug addiction, which he spoke candidly about. in interviews in recent years.

This Hollywood thing you see me in, I’m just passing through, he said. Because I believe that’s where my passion, my goal is meant to be.

Associated Press Writer Tom Hays contributed New York. Dalton reported from Los Angeles.

