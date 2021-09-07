Michael K. Williams, “The Wire” actor, dies at 54

Connect with us

Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams, best known for his role in Baltimore-based HBO series “The Wire,” has died, a New York City police spokesperson confirmed on Monday. He was 54 years old.

Police said they responded to Williams’ Brooklyn apartment at 2 p.m. Monday and found him dead. His death was first reported by the New York Post.

Officials say they are investigating.

“It is with deep sadness that the family announce the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They are asking for your privacy while mourning this overwhelming loss,” said a representative for the Williams family.

Williams is nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s “Lovecraft County”.

Williams, who was born in Brooklyn in November 1966, made his entertainment debut around age 22 as a professional dancer, and he has appeared in more than 50 music videos, according to TV guide.

Williams made his film debut in the 1996 film “Bullet”, in which he played High Top. It was the late Tupac Shakur who discovered his talent and chose him, according to Williams. website.

Williams went on to play roles in films such as “Bringing Out the Dead” by Martin Scorsese and others, including “The Road”, “Gone Baby Gone”, “Life Pendant Wartime”, “I Think I Love My Wife “and” Wonderful World. “

But he was perhaps best known for his role as Omar Little in “The Wire,” which spanned five seasons.

“The wit and humor that Williams brought to Omar, the wanker man who robs dealers and whistles, won him praise and made Omar one of the most memorable characters on television.” , can be read on Williams’ website.

President Barack Obama declared in 2012 that Williams ‘portrayal of Omar was his favorite character on “The Wire,” adding, “This guy is amazing,” in reference to Williams’ character.

Along with his iconic performance in “The Wire”, Williams was praised for his work as Albert “Chalky” White in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire”, as well as Jack Gee, Bessie Smith’s husband, in the biopic of HBO “Bessie”. He also appeared in the Oscar winning film “12 Years a Slave”.

He shared a Screen Actors Guild Award with the cast of “Boardwalk Empire” for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards.

Celebrities and fans shared their emotional tributes to Williams on social media Monday night.

“It’s completely devastating. Sweet Michael. You were one of the greatest actors of all time. Rest in peace,” actress Patricia Arquette wrote on Twitter.

Williams’ “The Wire” co-star Isiah Whitlock Jr. tweeted he was shocked.

“Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless you,” he said. -he writes.

Another “The Wire” co-star, Wendell Pierce, tweeted about her pain.

“The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain upon hearing of his loss. An immensely talented man with the ability to give a voice to the human condition describing the lives of those whose humanity is. rarely brought up until he sings their truth, ”Pierce tweeted.

Brian Koppelman, Showtime’s “Billions” showrunner, tweeted that Williams was a “beautiful soul.”

“Michael K Williams was a brilliant filmmaker. I only had a long in-person conversation with him, but I remember it perfectly. What a beautiful soul. What a gifted human. Transcendent. Rip,” he said. tweeted.

Actress Rosie Perez wrote that she was “destroyed”.

“WTF !!!! My friend just died !!! And I’m getting an f —— alert to warn me?! WTF !!! Today is a f —– horrible day! I am destroyed! ” Perez tweeted.

Singer Jason Isbell wrote that he had met Williams once in New York City and wished he had taken the opportunity to say hello.

“I crossed paths with Michael K. Williams once in New York and was too nervous to say hello, so I walked around the block trying to work my courage and still couldn’t do it. I loved his job so much. This news is so sad, “he wrote.

