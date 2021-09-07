Michael K. Williams, “The Wire” actor, dies at 54

Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams, best known for his role in Baltimore-based HBO series “The Wire,” has died, a New York City police spokesperson confirmed on Monday. He was 54 years old.

Police said they responded to Williams’ Brooklyn apartment at 2 p.m. Monday and found him dead. His death was first reported by the New York Post.

Officials say they are investigating.

“It is with deep sadness that the family announce the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They are asking for your privacy while mourning this overwhelming loss,” said a representative for the Williams family.

Williams is nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s “Lovecraft County”.