The Memphis actor, filmmaker, artist and publicity director was 86





Don Meyers, a former artistic director of Playboy magazine who has become a ubiquitous and tireless presence on the Memphis film and arts scene at an age when most people envision a peaceful retirement, died Monday morning at the age of 86 . Meyers, who had been ill, died at Baptist Memorial Hospital of heart and kidney failure, family members said. An art and advertising director who moved to Memphis around 30 years ago, Meyers didn’t get involved in the local film scene until around 2005. He wasted no time. Asserting himself as the go-to “old man” of local casting directors, Meyers has appeared in nearly 100 shorts and feature films in 15 years. He has worked for everyone from junior student filmmakers to internationally acclaimed author Wong-kar Wai, who placed Meyers for his 2007 partly-produced Memphis release, “My Blueberry Nights,” among a cast that included Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Rachel Weisz and singer Norah Jones. Tall, lanky and distinguished in appearance, Meyers was often recruited by local filmmakers to lend a touch of authority and dignity to generally threadbare productions. His Internet Movie Database credits tell the tale: his listed roles include “grandfather,” “priest,” “judge,” “minister,” “detective,” “scientist,” “surgeon,” “bank president” , “Vampire” and “George Washington”. He could, however, look scruffy when needed. Other roles include “homeless man” and “zombie”. Memphis filmmaker Mike McCarthy, who portrayed Meyers as “Dr. Harbou” (named after Thea von Harbou, writer of the 1927 sci-fi classic “Metropolis”) in his 2009 dystopian thriller “Cigarette Girl” he said he bonded with Meyers during the ad man’sexperiences in Chicago during the heyday of Playboy. Meyers has rubbed shoulders with such influential figures as Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, Mad Harvey Kurtzman magazine co-founder and writer and cartoonist Shel Silverstein. “He was from the ‘Mad Men’ generation, he was always up for anything,” McCarthy said. “He understood everything I threw at him when it came to popular culture.” From working at Playboy to making movies in Memphis In fact, Meyers has worked with almost every director in Memphis. For Ira Sachs, he appeared in Memphis’s “Forty Shades of Blue”, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2005. He also worked with Morgan Jon Fox, Mark Jones, Chris McCoy, Kirt Gunn, Edward Valibus, Allen C. Gardner and Shelby Baldock and Chad Allen Barton, to name a few. He also appeared in small roles in director James Mangold’s “Walkthe Line”, the 2005 Memphis biopic that won Reese Witherspoon the Oscar for Best Actress, and in Rod Lurie’s “Nothing But the Truth” in 2008, a journalistic drama with Kate Beckinsale, Alan Alda and Angela Bassett. Meyers did more than act in local “independent” productions. Infected with the film virus, he has written and directed around 20 short films, which have usually premiered at the Indie Memphis Film Festival, the Memphis Film Prize or other local festivals. Some of the more intriguing titles include “Elvis Schmelvis”, “What’s Brewin ‘, Craig?” (a pun on the name of Memphis filmmaker Craig Brewer) and “Chi-Town Cat”. Whatever he did, Meyers brought to his efforts a lifetime of interesting experiences. Born in Chicago, he enlisted in the military during the Cold War and played baseball for several months on the Army team. He also honed his skills as an illustrator and designer. While still in his twenties, Meyers found a job at Playboy, which was then based in Chicago, where the magazine was founded in 1953. Meyers became director of Playboyart, designing covers and advertisements all day long. sometimes partying at Hefner’s Chicago Gold Coast Playboy. mansion at night. From Playboy, Meyers went to work at famous advertising agency Leo Burnett in Chicago. He left Chicago to work at an advertising agency in Little Rock and then worked in California, creating designs for various film projects (including “Predator”) and finding small acting roles in soap operas. About 30 years ago, Meyers moved to Memphis, where he was employed by agencies such as the late Chandler Ehrlich. In addition to filmmaking, he put his artistic talent to good use as a gallery photographer and painter of abstract and impressionist canvases, and his writing talent to work as an inveterate contributor to the Letters to the Editor column. in The Commercial Appeal. Meyers and his wife, Lydia Meyers, lived in Cordoba. Besides his wife, Meyers leaves behind his daughter, Lea Meyers of Memphis; his son, Raymond Lenow of Frisco, Texas; one brother, Greg Meyers of Chicago; and a granddaughter, Madison Lenow, a student in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A private service will take place. Memorial Park Funeral Home is chargeable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.commercialappeal.com/story/news/local/2021/09/06/don-meyers-obit-memphis-actor-filmmaker-artist-dies/5747028001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos