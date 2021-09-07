



MIAMI, FL – MARCH 31: Michael K. Williams is seen in his awards look for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 SAG Awards will be a one-hour pre-recorded event airing April 4 on TNT and TBS. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images)

BROOKLYN – Michael K. Williams, actor best known for his role in HBO’s “The Wire,” was found dead in Brooklyn on Monday, police said. Williams was believed to have died of a drug overdose, sources told PIX11 News. Williams, originally from Brooklyn, played Omar Little in “The Wire” and also played the role of Albert “Chalky” White in “Boardwalk Empire”. Authorities said he was found dead Monday afternoon in a penthouse apartment in Williamsburg, near Kent Avenue and S. Ninth Street. He was 54 years old. Little, a stick-up boy based on real Baltimore figures, was arguably the most beloved character among devoted fans of The Wire, the HBO show that ran from 2002 to 2008 and is constantly re-streamed. . Williams was also a ubiquitous character actor in other works for over two decades, including Lovecraft Country, 12 Years a Slave, and Assassins Creed. As Little, he played a criminal with a strict moral code, known to enjoy a reputation for brutality that wasn’t always real. With a cigarette in his mouth, he would whistle “Le Fermier du Dell” to announce his arrival grimly. And he delivered several of the most memorable lines in the series including, “A man must have a code” and everything in the game yo, everything in the game. The character also broke new ground on television as an openly gay man whose sexuality was not at the heart of his role. Williams appeared in all five seasons of The Wire from 2002 to 2008, with his character growing in importance with each season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wlns.com/news/the-wire-actor-michael-k-williams-found-dead-in-brooklyn-apartment-nypd/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos