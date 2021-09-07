Connect with us

Entertainment

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9/4/21 (New 50th Anniversary Gondolas, Lightning Lane signage appearing at several Hollywood Studio attractions, new 50th Trip Celebration Buses, and more)

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


Hello everybody! Hope you are ready to join us on another adventure as we find out what awaits us today at Walt Disney World. Today we walked around the many countries of Magic Kingdom and walked the starry streets of Hollywood studios. We certainly found some surprises, so let’s go!

dsc06787-9676390
dsc06788-7074052
dsc06784-1449824
dsc06772-5908399
dsc06778-7090795

We started our day by boarding this brand new Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Bus! These new bus wraps help guests immerse themselves in the spirit of the world’s most magical celebration by displaying iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip and Dale.

mvimg_20210904_095556-3433382
mvimg_20210904_095608-4056463

We walked through Cinderella’s Castle this morning and stopped to admire the beautiful fountain commemorating the princess herself.

dsc06750-4319735
dsc06738-1837173
dsc06756-6891907

We are preparing to accelerate on the track of the next TRON Lightcycle / Run! Take a look at the progress of the attraction’s construction.

mvimg_20210904_104254-7719462
mvimg_20210904_104302-1660488

At Tomorrowland Light & Power Co., we’ve found a new ‘Loki’ magnet that even the Time Variance Authority would be proud of! This magnet displays Miss Minutes from the Disney + series. It is available for $ 14.99.

dsc06713-1502438
dsc06703-1867720
dsc06705-8552855

Splash Mountain is still seeing construction outside the attraction. But don’t worry, you can still get your Br’er Rabbit fix as the attraction remains open. One place you won’t be able to find the beloved character is Main Street, USA, where his bronze statue, along with all other character statues in the area, have been removed.

dsc06977-3665040

We decided to jump into Disney’s Hollywood studios!

dsc06801-3430182
dsc06815-8376013
dsc06818-7618621
dsc06853-1264639

We found another new surprise today which was the arrival of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Gondola Wraps! These new designs also feature Mickey, Minnie, Chip and Dale. If you want to see the newly designed vehicles in action, check out our TikTok here. We found this gondola flying in the sky at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Skyliner Station.

dsc06858-8523051
dsc06860-3812003
dsc06870-1732251
dsc06878-5705435

We took a little break to chat with our friend Donald!

mvimg_20210904_155312-9332151
mvimg_20210904_155324-1755787
mvimg_20210904_151103-7255226

While we expected big crowds for the holiday weekend, we were surprised to find that most areas of the park didn’t seem too crowded at all.

mvimg_20210904_194415-2943611
dsc06973-9642532
mvimg_20210904_152608-6902350
dsc06911-9218732
dsc06902-6966072
dsc06897-8872231
dsc06916-2842364
dsc06922-6575461

We’re starting to see Lightning Lane road signs popping up in parks, and Hollywood Studios is no exception. Take a look at the new signage added to several attractions, such as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Toy Story Midway Mania, and more.

dsc06926-2120797
dsc06914-4349025
dsc06888-5911044
dsc06881-5651725

If you still want to get a final look at the FastPass + system signage throughout the park, not all attractions have changed just yet.

dsc06907-3148245

“A stranger … from the outside!” Ooooh. “

mvimg_20210904_154245-8482129
mvimg_20210904_153746-1822051

We decided to take a walk through Walt Disney Presents. As we took a look at all of the parks’ rich history, we found that the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Display was completely covered in black curtains. We’re not sure what new offering might take its place, but we can’t wait to find out!

dsc06961-3300337
dsc06962-6837675
dsc06971-2248179
dsc06970-1092204

We said goodbye to our friends as we left the park!

mvimg_20210904_193534-6854035
mvimg_20210904_151533-3498402
mvimg_20210904_194628-2883420

It looks like we’ve reached the end of our day. We hope you enjoyed following us to some of Walt Disney World’s most beloved parks! What do you think of all the new 50th anniversary decor that seems to be popping up? Let us know in the comments below! Have a nice day everyone. We will “see you very soon!”

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://wdwnt.com/2021/09/photo-report-magic-kingdom-disneys-hollywood-studios-9-4-21-new-50th-anniversary-gondolas-soar-in-lightning-lane-signage-pops-up-at-multiple-hollywood-studios-attractions-new-50th-celebrat/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: