PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9/4/21 (New 50th Anniversary Gondolas, Lightning Lane signage appearing at several Hollywood Studio attractions, new 50th Trip Celebration Buses, and more)
Hello everybody! Hope you are ready to join us on another adventure as we find out what awaits us today at Walt Disney World. Today we walked around the many countries of Magic Kingdom and walked the starry streets of Hollywood studios. We certainly found some surprises, so let’s go!
We started our day by boarding this brand new Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Bus! These new bus wraps help guests immerse themselves in the spirit of the world’s most magical celebration by displaying iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip and Dale.
We walked through Cinderella’s Castle this morning and stopped to admire the beautiful fountain commemorating the princess herself.
We are preparing to accelerate on the track of the next TRON Lightcycle / Run! Take a look at the progress of the attraction’s construction.
At Tomorrowland Light & Power Co., we’ve found a new ‘Loki’ magnet that even the Time Variance Authority would be proud of! This magnet displays Miss Minutes from the Disney + series. It is available for $ 14.99.
Splash Mountain is still seeing construction outside the attraction. But don’t worry, you can still get your Br’er Rabbit fix as the attraction remains open. One place you won’t be able to find the beloved character is Main Street, USA, where his bronze statue, along with all other character statues in the area, have been removed.
We decided to jump into Disney’s Hollywood studios!
We found another new surprise today which was the arrival of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Gondola Wraps! These new designs also feature Mickey, Minnie, Chip and Dale. If you want to see the newly designed vehicles in action, check out our TikTok here. We found this gondola flying in the sky at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Skyliner Station.
We took a little break to chat with our friend Donald!
While we expected big crowds for the holiday weekend, we were surprised to find that most areas of the park didn’t seem too crowded at all.
We’re starting to see Lightning Lane road signs popping up in parks, and Hollywood Studios is no exception. Take a look at the new signage added to several attractions, such as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Toy Story Midway Mania, and more.
If you still want to get a final look at the FastPass + system signage throughout the park, not all attractions have changed just yet.
“A stranger … from the outside!” Ooooh. “
We decided to take a walk through Walt Disney Presents. As we took a look at all of the parks’ rich history, we found that the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Display was completely covered in black curtains. We’re not sure what new offering might take its place, but we can’t wait to find out!
We said goodbye to our friends as we left the park!
It looks like we’ve reached the end of our day. We hope you enjoyed following us to some of Walt Disney World’s most beloved parks! What do you think of all the new 50th anniversary decor that seems to be popping up? Let us know in the comments below! Have a nice day everyone. We will “see you very soon!”
