Korean tailor makes costumes for Hollywood movies: The DONG-A ILBO





In the movie The Batman, Bruce Wayne and the villains change their costumes several times. In another Spencer film, presented in competition at the 78th Venice Film Festival, Jack Farthing, who plays Prince Charles, wears formal British costumes. You would think it was an old white tailor who made the costumes for these films. Contrary to expectations, a young Korean made the costumes. This is Kim Dong-hyun, 32, who recently returned to Korea after working as a tailor in London. He made five costumes for The Batman and three for Spencer. In a phone interview with The Dong-A Ilbo on Sunday, Kim said he was proud of himself as a Korean, believing the world would see traditional British costumes made by Koreans. Kim worked as a tailor on Savile Row in London for three years until March. The street is where the Kingman movie tailor shop is located and is visited by upper class people like the British royal family. World-renowned designer Alexander McQueen also worked there as an intern to build his career. Kim was the only Korean tailor in Savile Row, which was the hallmark of tailor-made suits. He learned the techniques while working in a sewing shop affiliated with the Savile Row Bespoke Association. Only tailoring shops with strict tailoring standards that adhere to the traditional British method of costume making can be members of the association. Kim left for London in 2014. At that time he was majoring in clothing design at a local university and was skeptical of the fashion industry, which was sensitive to trends and courses focused on women’s clothing. . I thought about clothes that wouldn’t be influenced by trends and that would shine brighter over time. I finally came to the conclusion that the British suits did the trick. I wanted to learn the right techniques in the costume house, Kim said. I think the right clothes are the ones that shine the most when you wear them and look great on you, Kim said. I want to apply the traditional British sewing technique, which gets more elegant over time, to clothes and make them discover Korea. Kim said his ultimate dream was to return to the UK after learning more skills in Korea and the British wearing Korean-made British suits, adding that he would continue to work hard until everyone else. world dreams of having clothes made. Hyo-Ju Son [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.donga.com/en/article/all/20210907/2906521/1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos