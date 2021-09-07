Hollywood honors Michael K Williams, actor of The Wire and Boardwalk Empire

Spike Lee, Wendell Pierce and Aldis Hodge paid tribute to The Wire actor Michael K Williams after his death at the age of 54 (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, File) (AP)

Spike lee Wendell Pierce and Aldis Hodge led the tributes to The Wire actor Michael K Williams after his death at the age of 54.

Williams, who played the memorable shotgun-man Omar Little in the acclaimed HBO crime drama, was found dead at his Brooklyn home on Monday, New York police said.

No cause of death was given.

A representative confirmed the news, describing Williams’ death as an insurmountable loss.

Tributes poured in for Williams, who, along with his role in The Wire, gained notoriety and applause for playing Albert Chalky White on the HBO Boardwalk Empire series.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee, 64, who, like Williams, grew up in Brooklyn, shared a photo of him and my brother together.

He wrote on Instagram: Our brother passed away today in his home, People’s Republic of Brooklyn. I am shaken. Drinking a bottle of Italian red wine – Brunello Di Montalcino by myself. Our grown-ups leave us to the left and to the right. GOD PROTECTS YOU.

Pierce, 57, starred alongside Williams on The Wire, playing Detective Bunk Moreland.

He wrote a moving Twitter thread and said: The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain upon hearing of his loss. An immensely talented man with the ability to give a voice to the human condition by describing the lives of those whose humanity is rarely elevated until he sings their truth.

David Simon creator of The Wire, also paid tribute to Williams.

He posted a photo of the actor on Twitter and wrote: Too gutted right now to say all that needs to be said. Michael was a good man and a rare talent and during our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words will not come.

Isiah Whitlock Jr also starred alongside Williams on The Wire and paid tribute on Twitter.

He said: Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An incredible actor and soul. May you RIP. God protects you.

One Night In Miami star Hodge, 34, said he was stunned by the news.

He wrote on Instagram: I can’t even believe it.

Stay in power, Mike. You have always been a good brother. A fantastic artist and an even better human being. You will be missed.

Top of the charts singer Mariah carey shared smiling photos of her and Williams together.

She wrote on Instagram: A beautiful soul, a beautiful person, I will always miss you. Thank you for blessing us with your talent.

Award-winning actress Kerry Washington said: So heartbroken. @bkbmg thank you for the beauty and joy you have brought to the world. Send love and prayers to your friends, family and anyone who adored you including me We adore you sir.

Oscar winner Viola Davis said: No! So sad. Man, I wish it was a different ending. Sleep well.

Hollywood Star Mark Wahlberg said: RIP Michael K. Williams, so brilliant in #BoardwalkEmpire. We will miss you.

Giancarlo Esposito, perhaps best known for playing drug lord Gus Fring in the crime drama Breaking Bad, also paid tribute to Williams.

He said: I have never met a more loving, caring and beautiful human being. A true friend and actor. I will always miss you my dear brother. Good luck.

Actress and director Aisha Tyler said Williams is a beautiful, passionate and expansive soul.

She tweeted: I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so lucky to have appreciated his incredible talent. He was burning so hot. Stay in power, MKW. You will always be the king.

Horror writer Stephen King said: Horrible, sad and unbelievable to think that we lost the talented Michael K. Williams at the age of 54.

And veteran actor Colman Domingo tweeted: Really gutted upon learning of the passing of Michael K. Williams. A formidable actor.

In its statement, HBO, the network where Williams became a star, described his death as an immeasurable loss.

He said: We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for over 20 years.

While the world is aware of his immense artistic talents, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was loved by all who had the privilege of working with him.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.

