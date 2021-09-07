Michael K. Williams widely expected to win first Emmy before tragic death – The Hollywood Reporter





As the entertainment industry mourns the tragic passing of Michael kenneth williams, admirers of the great character actor might want to remember that he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Primetime Emmy Drama Series for his performance as Montrose Freeman on HBO. Lovecraft Country – and it is widely expected that he to win, for the first time in his illustrious career, in just 13 days. Indeed, it appeared at the head of the category in the last edition of THRFeinberg Forecast on August 25, and by the majority of GoldDerby tipsters in their last update. The last round of voting for the Emmy ended at 10 p.m. PST on August 30. It would be a long overdue recognition for Williams, who has never even been appointed for his iconic work on the HBO drama series Thread Where Boardwalk Empire, but has won five nominations in the past seven years: Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Bessie in 2015, The night of in 2016 and When they see us in 2019; best news series or special for Vice, of which he was executive producer, in 2018; and this year for Lovecraft Country. The other seven nominees in its category this year are The Handmaid’s Tale‘s OT Fagbenlé, Max Minghella and Bradley Whitford; The Mandalorian‘s Giancarlo Esposito; Perry mason‘s John lithgow; The crown‘s Tobias Menzies; and It’s us‘s Chris Sullivan. If Williams’ name were called out, he would only be the seventh posthumous winner in the 73-year Emmy history, after Ingrid Bergman, Audrey hepburn, Raul Julia, Diana hyland, Marion lorne and Alice pearce.

