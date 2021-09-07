The pioneering sitcom writer and producer was 96 – The Hollywood Reporter

Irma Kalish, the pioneering sitcom writer and producer who teamed up with her late husband, Austin “Rocky” Kalish, on hundreds of TV episodes, including emotional episodes of All in the family and Maude, is dead. She was 96 years old.

Kalish died at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills on Friday, her family announced.

The couple had written for shows such as My favorite martian, I dream of Jeannie, The flying nun and Troop F but achieved a breakthrough in 1965 when they were hired by producer Ed Hartmann to write for My three sons then for another CBS comedy, Family affair, for which they were also editors.

They went on to produce and write for other series including CBS Good time, ABC Too close for comfort and NBC The facts of life and 227 and co-wrote and produced the 1975 film Get away from my grass, directed by Shelley Berman and starring Micky Dolenz.

“I could sweeten things up and he could weigh them down if necessary,” Irma said of their writing partnership in a 2012 interview for the TV Academy Foundation’s website, The Interviews. “But deep down, first and foremost, we both found the same funny things.”

However, Irma was not allowed in writers’ rooms until the mid-1960s, and when she entered she was often the only woman there. “A producer thought I shouldn’t write, I should just type” she said in 2010.

She and her husband were once hired for a Jackie Gleason show, but when Gleason found out Irma was involved, “He said, ‘Here we go,'” Rocky recalls.

“It was the dominant attitude on television,” Irma said. “They didn’t believe women were funny. They said, “Women can make you cry – they can write a soap opera or a drama – but they can’t make you laugh.

A member of WGA West since 1964, Kalish received the Guild’s Morgan Cox Service Award in 1993 and her Valentine Davies Award in 2004. She ran to become the first female WGA President in 1979 but lost to Mel Shavelson by, she said, four votes.

She was also president of Women in Film – and received her Founders Award in 1997 – and was a board member of the Motion Picture & Television Fund for 27 years.

For CBS ‘ All in the family and frequent collaborators Norman Lear, the couple wrote the episode “Gloria the Victim” – in which Sally Struthers’ character survives an attempted rape and struggles with whether to testify against her attacker – and received a story credit on “Edith’s Christmas Story”, where Jean Stapleton’s character finds a lump in his chest. Both episodes first aired in 1973.

The couple also presented the story of “Maude’s Dilemma” from 1972, the polarizing two-part episode of another CBS sitcom in which Bea Arthur’s main character finds out she is pregnant at 47 and decides to have an abortion.

“There were comedy writers who did comedy shows, that’s all they did,” Rocky said. “We could go from a musical, a variety show, a soft show or a large comedy show like Troop F to something as heavy as a cancer show.

The eldest of two sisters, Irma May Ginsberg was born in the Bronx on October 6, 1924. Her mother, Lillian, was a housewife and her father, Nathan, worked in the garment industry. “I had a handicap at the beginning of becoming a writer because [she had] a very functional family, ”she said.

At 11 or 12, she edited her own newspaper, which she called The Ginsberg Gazette. “While The New York Times had the motto “All news ready to print”, my motto was “All news that I can spell.” “

One day at Julia Richman Girls’ High School in Manhattan, where she wrote for the school magazine, her class received a visit from Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, the married couple who wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay for The thin man (1934).

“I didn’t know what scriptwriting was, but that’s what I wanted to do,” she said. “I had no idea I was going to do it with a husband like these two people did, but I was impressed with them.”

At Syracuse University, the dean of the journalism school who taught news writing told him and his classmates, “’I wash your hands of all of you. None of you will ever become a writer. Well that inspired me, ”she recalls. “I said, ‘I’ll show him! “”

After graduating from Phi Beta Kappa, she found a job in New York City at Popular Publications, starting as an editorial assistant for $ 30 per week and eventually writing under the pseudonym Diane Austin. (The last name was a nod to her boyfriend and future husband.)

Irma was 10 years old and was the best friend of Joyce, Rocky’s younger sister, when they first met. They reconnected while she was dating Syracuse and he was on leave from the US Army, and they dated for years.

After her proposed marriage, they moved to Los Angeles in 1950, got married, and published a pulp magazine, Romantic westerns, for about a year.

With Irma focusing on raising their children, Nancy and Bruce, Rocky sold comic book jokes and wrote songs for the Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis radio show and then for the TV show. duo, NBC‘s Colgate Comedy Hour. (Lear also worked on the latter.)

One of the earliest TV scripts the couple was credited with became a 1955 episode of CBS. The millionaire. A decade later, they were hired as a team to My three sons after arriving for their interview with over 50 story ideas for the show.

The Kalish would draw inspiration from their experience as parents for their first comedies. Irma would welcome the children home after school standing at the door with a notebook and pencil, and their stories often ended on television.

They could “come up with an idea together and talk about it together,” she said. “The best part, and probably the only good part, about being married and writing together was that you could go on vacation and write, you could drive to work together and write.”

She would take care of the first draft, he would do a rewrite, and then they would work together on this version. “When people got scripts from us, they got a third draft,” Rocky said. “It was well designed, and often we didn’t have to write another draft.”

They also wrote and / or produced for The Brian Keith Show, The Bob Newhart Show, God’s goodness, Anne and the King and Carter Country, and she produced the sitcoms Oh Madeline and Valerie of itself. (She was the rare woman producing a TV comedy in her prime.)

In 2007 and 2008, Irma and former WGA Executive Director Naomi Gurian published two novels under the pseudonym Cady Kalian; As dead as it gets and Some good murders both revolved around screenwriter-turned-crime solver Maggie Mars.

Rocky died in October 2016 at the Motion Picture and Television Retirement Home in Woodland Hills at the age of 95.

He had written the 1963 pilot for Gilligan Island with Elroy Schwartz (the brother of show creator Sherwood Schwartz) and made up all of the characters, including giving each of them (and the ship, the SS Minnow) his and her name.

Years after the CBS comedy ended, Rocky said documents were discovered indicating that he and Elroy Schwartz should have been entitled to a quarter of the show’s ownership – a share worth around $ 10. million dollars, he said – but too much time had passed for them to collect.

Survivors include their son, Bruce Kalish, television writer-producer, and his wife Leah; grandchildren Matthew Biederman, executive at RED Cinema, and his wife, Cassie, and Mackenzie Kalish, writer-producer; great-grandchildren Nicholas and Caden; and his sister Harriett.

She and Rocky’s daughter Nancy, who helped lead a campaign to preserve long-term care on the MPTF campus, died in December 2016 of leukemia, two months after her father died.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations from the Film and Television Fund. A memorial will be announced.

Irma had a personal adage, which was apt for a writer: “Of course, God made man before woman, but you always do a first draft before you make a final masterpiece,” he said. she declared.

And there was this: “I have always maintained that in order for a woman to write she has to be twice as good as a man, which luckily was not difficult.