Emmy nominee and ‘The Wire’ star Michael K. Williams has died aged 54 – The Hollywood Reporter

Michael K. Williams, the spellbinding and five-time Emmy nominated actor best known for his role of Omar Little, the Baltimore stick-up on HBO Thread, has died, said its representative Hollywood journalist. He was 54 years old.

“It is with deep sadness that the family announce the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They are asking for your privacy while mourning this insurmountable loss,” said longtime representative Marianna Shafran of Shafran. PR.

Williams was found in his Brooklyn home on Monday afternoon, said a representative of the New York Police Department THR. No cause of death was immediately available.

Most recently, Williams portrayed Montrose Freeman on HBO Lovecraft Country, for which he received a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – the awards are presented September 19 – and was Bobby McCray, father of Antron McCray (Caleel Harris), who convinced son to sign fake confession, on Ava DuVernay’s 2019 Netflix miniseries When they see us.

The frequent HBO star also played the Chalky White racket on Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2014 and inmate Freddy Knight in the 2016 miniseries The night of.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for over 20 years,” said a statement from the network. “While the world is aware of his immense artistic talents, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was loved by all who had the privilege of working with him. We extend our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss. “

And the gritty-voiced Williams played the role of angry Vietnam veteran Leonard Pine for three seasons (2016-18) on the SundanceTV drama. Hap and Leonard.

Williams was born in Brooklyn on November 22, 1966. His mother was from the Bahamas and his father was from South Carolina. He grew up in the Vanderveer Housing Projects in East Flatbush and attended George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School in the borough.

“Growing up, I was often bullied,” he said. Time reviewed in 2017. “I was the nerdy. I was not popular with the ladies. In a very masculine community, being sensitive is not considered a quality.

He excelled in street dancing and danced on tours led by George Michael and Madonna before becoming an actor with New York’s National Black Theater, and he made his screen debut in Ball (1996), with Mickey Rourke and Tupac Shakur.

The rapper had seen a photo of Williams – who then had a prominent facial scar from a fight on his 25th birthday – and helped him get hired to play his brother.

Williams has appeared in episodes of shows such as The Sopranos, A.k.a and Boston Legal before landing at David Simon Thread in 2002. He would appear in 42 episodes before Omar met his end in the fifth and final season.

“Omar has become an alter ego,” he said. “A gay man who doesn’t like fancy clothes or fancy cars, doesn’t do drugs, doesn’t even swear and steals most of the gangster drug dealers in the community. He’s an outcast, and I identified with him immensely. Instead of using it as a tool to maybe heal myself, I hid behind it. No one was calling Michael on the streets. Everything was Omar, Omar, Omar. I confused this admiration. It was good. But it wasn’t for me. It was for a fictional character. By the end of this show, with this character, I had no idea how to handle this. I collapsed.

In 2008, then-Sen. Barack Obama called Thread his favorite television series and Omar his favorite character. “It’s not an endorsement. He’s not my favorite person, but he’s a fascinating character, ”Obama said.

Williams responded in a 2012 interview with The Guardian, saying, “Doing something that deserves the President of the United States’ attention is super cool” before acknowledging that his most famous character was “a standard guy” who lived by codes. “It was one of the things Obama loved about him, that he lived by his codes.”

Wrote Simon on Twitter: “Too empty at the moment to say all that should be said. Michael was a good man and a rare talent and during our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words will not come.

Williams also received Emmy names for her work in the 2015 TV movie. Bessie, The night of, Vice – he explored the issue of young people in prison in 2018 – and that of DuVernay When they see us.

He played biology professor-turned-convict Marshall Kane on NBC Community in 2011-12.

His CV on the big screen included party baby party (2007), by Antoine Fuqua Best of Brooklyn (2009), The road (2009), by Steve McQueen 12 years of slavery (2013), The player (2014), Assassin’s Creed (2016), SuperFly (2018) and Brooklyn without mother (2019).

Work on Lovecraft Country, he told his co-star Jonathan Majors in a conversation arranged by THR, “changed me for the better.”

“I now understand the importance of therapy, in which I am,” he continued. “I understand that I have a trauma, that we have a trauma that affects us that we weren’t even alive to see – blood trauma. I had no idea of ​​any of this before Lovecraft journey. “

In a 2011 interview with the future THR price analyst Scott Feinberg, Williams was asked how he would like to be remembered.

“Dude, I just want people to remember me as a cool guy, you know?” Someone who cared, ”he replied. “And I would never want anyone to say, ‘Oh, he forgets where he’s from.’ This is what would hurt me the most.