A match made for Hollywood

Making movies and commercials isn’t for the physically or mentally weak, says Sedona-based freelance production manager, producer and assistant director Margaret Knight.

Every job is different, Knight said. The movie industry is a formula, and when the formula works, it flows and it’s a great feeling to be a part of it. a satisfying, rewarding, why-you-do-this-for-a-lifetime feeling.

Once Knight is hired, she gets to work, securing a production team and making plans, troubleshooting and anticipating challenges.

Whether it’s a commercial movie or a big movie, as soon as I know the place, I start working on the logistics. I have to make sure everything is going well, renting the equipment, accommodation, meals, sometimes the casting, working with the local authorities and, above all, staying within the budget.

Other brains include parking, traffic control, permits, transportation, accommodation, and working with the police or fire department, forest service or national park service for impact statements. Every job is different and I have to know the right approach for the equipment during the whole production. It is also important to protect the land and to be good stewards.

Knight has lived in Sedona for 31 years and has been doing independent production since arriving. I made a good living and made a career out of what I learned over the years.

Appearing more like a movie than her biography, Knight was born in the rural town of Effingham, Illinois and earned a degree in radio and television broadcasting from Southern Illinois University (SIU). She served at the table for a few years then moved to Denver, where she explored scuba diving.

I was then introduced to a marine institute in the Florida Keys where I worked for a summer and got hooked on boats and diving. I went to seamanship school and learned a lot about navigation and seamanship. and no one would hire me. Finally, a harbor master hired me and I worked as a merchant marine for four years and I finally built up enough time at sea to get my captain’s license with the Coast Guard.

His seamanship skills have served him well for many jobs on Lake Powell. I have done a lot of work on the water here and have sometimes worked on films as a marine coordinator. She says Arizona has more boats per capita than any state in the country.

Margaret is a very organized production manager no matter what her job, said PJ Connolly, owner of Southwest Rentals. She has seen it all, thinks of everything well in advance and wears many hats. strong and supports coordination on the set, ensuring the smooth running of security and logistics.

Knight met her husband, Robin, on the set of a movie in Nashville, Tennessee. They have two grown children.

One of her favorite celebrities is Dolly Parton, whom she met on set in Nashville. She says she was fun to work with and that she had a charming personality. Another favorite is Star Trek’s William Shatner, who she’s worked with on two projects. He did all of his own stunts, which was awesome, and he brought his own wardrobe. It was very refreshing and so delicious. I like working with people who have a sense of commonality. In addition, he is an excellent performer.

For several years, Knight produced a number of spots for the Oakland As baseball team, which travels to Phoenix for spring training. She also produced several commercials in Flagstaff. Due to the high altitude, many sports companies like Nike and Adidas have chosen this area. Auto companies like Kia appreciate the terrain, as do companies in Asia and Europe.

She says she enjoys working outdoors. Since high school, I’ve never wanted to work at a desk or indoors, so I’m fortunate to have found something that fits my lifestyle and keeps my brain in shape. NBF

By V. Ronnie Tierney, FBN