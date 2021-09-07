“The Box” (“La Caja”) Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Six years after becoming the first Latin American to win first prize at the Venice Film Festival with his meteoric debut, From afar, Lorenzo Vigas returns to the competition with another stealth punch. In The box, the director leaves his native Venezuela for the vast empty landscapes of northwestern Mexico, though his thematic interest in absent fathers and the corresponding thirst to fill that void remains. A well-observed bedroom play performed by two exceptionally well-performed actors who make you guess the subtle changes in their characters’ relationships, this is a seamless account of human lives made disposable by greed and corruption.

Like the landmark debut of Mexican director Fernanda Valadez in 2020, Identifying featuresVigas’ slow-burning coming-of-age drama builds a powerful mystery around the human remains, rippling throughout with a moderate current of rage and pain. But where Valadez’s howl of desperation was fueled by victims of undocumented border crossings, The box derives its pain from the dehumanizing supply chain of cheap labor. Michel Franco is a producer again and Vigas shares part of the austerity of this filmmaker, as well as his suffocation of fear.

The box The bottom line

Quietly devastating.

Place: Venice Film Festival (Competition)

To throw: Hatzn Navarrete, Hernn Mendoza, Elin Gonzlez, Cristina Zulueta, Dulce Alexa Alfaro, Graciela Beltrn

Director: Lorenzo Vigas

Scriptwriters: Lorenzo Vigas, Paula Markovich 1 hour 32 minutes

Shot in the Chihuahua region by Sergio Armstrong, frequent collaborator of Pablo Larraín in 35mm anamorphic, the film masterfully presents a moving human drama – one of the countless stories of families shattered by the combustible union of poverty and crime – against the backdrop of badlands of sprawling plains and rugged mountains.

Young orphaned teenager Hatzín (Hatzín Navarrete), who lives in Mexico City with his grandmother, is first seen obsessively kicking the walls of a train toilet cubicle as he stands makes it alone on the remote site of a recently discovered mass grave. His father, Esteban, is believed to be one of at least 50 bodies exhumed there. After providing the required documents and signing the documents, Hatzín receives an identity card found with the body, as well as a rectangular metal box approximately two feet long, containing his father’s remains. Other families can be heard crying over the grim finality of this process, but Hatzín remains unmoved, reassuring his grandmother over the phone that he is fine.

As he begins the return trip the next day, Hatzín spots a man through the window of a bus on the street of a nearby town that looks remarkably like his father’s passport photo. But when he gets off the bus and walks up to him, the beefy stranger introduces himself as Mario Enderle (Hernán Mendoza), telling the kid he’s got the wrong guy. Hatzín is not convinced, however, turns the box over and says there was a mistake. He begins to hunt down Mario, who first shows him kindness before becoming frustrated and impatient, leading the boy to a stop outside of town on the Mexico City bus line in an attempt to get rid of him. But Hatzín’s determination wears out Mario’s resistance.

Mario is a labor supplier for local factories, recruiting bus workers who have the strength, as well as the desperation, to endure long sweatshop hours in a manufacturing sector competing with China. . Hatzín begins to accompany him on his tours, observing Mario as a good-natured man who presents a caring forehead, providing free coats for workers to protect themselves from the cold desert nights. As the boy gets involved in physical labor, his education quickly comes in handy as Mario gives him the task of documenting the number of hires and checking that factory payments are in order.

When Mario is tasked with supplying 1,500 workers for a new factory, Hatzín becomes an indispensable member of his team. While the topic of fatherhood has been abandoned for some time, Mario reveals that he worked as a foreman and saw an opportunity to carve out a more lucrative business. He also acquired a warehouse where he plans to open his own factory.

Continuing to phone his grandmother but withholding the truth from her as to why he is not coming back, Hatzín finally moves in with Mario and his pregnant wife (Cristina Zulueta). But a festering conflict grows within the impressionable teenager as he responds, on the one hand, to a paternal influence that he has clearly lacked in his life, while, on the other hand, he becomes troubled by illegalities. flagrant. Hatzín is expected to participate in activities that go far beyond a moral gray area in outright crime and violence, but Mario brushes his worries aside, encouraging him not to think too much about it.

In his first on-screen role, Navarrete is captivating, his dark, expressive eyes alerting Hatzín to everything that is going on around him as shocking discoveries and new revelations at the end of the film force him to wonder at how much he is willing to accept in order to have a father figure. A breathtaking shot, an hour after the start of the film, in which the audience, along with Hatzín, see a clandestine production workshop for the first time, says a lot. His observation of a young woman (Dulce Alexa Alfaro) asking awkward questions about working conditions leaves him with more uncertainty.

There are no overt emotional displays in the young actor’s internalized performance, and yet a child’s struggle to understand their identity and value system is deeply affecting. When Armstrong’s camera isn’t intensely exploring Hatzín’s face, it follows him, much like the Dardenne brothers do, completely immersing us in his navigation into situations no teenager should ever have to face alone.

Mendoza – who was so effective in a role that was both broken and ultimately brutal in Franco’s difficult 2012 drama, After Lucie – is just as convincing as a man of dazzling contradictions, a warm and generous mind in some ways, but a calculating operator unencumbered by conventional morality in others.

Like Franco, Vigas does not use a score, instead modulating his tone via very focused observation – sometimes surgical and elsewhere cryptic in a clean script co-written with Paula Markovitch – of two characters testing each other’s limits and constantly recalibrating. lines of trust. A discreet desolation crosses The box, which considers the human cost of the industrial labor chain but implicitly extends to the countless Latin Americans who disappear into drug trafficking, right-wing regimes and exorbitant criminal trafficking networks that exploit migrants’ dreams. Conceived as a teenager’s all-consuming desire to know a father’s love, this is a multi-layered story that resonates powerfully.