A view of the Hollywood Hills against the backdrop of the Dream’s rooftop pool

The dream hotel



Hollywood, California is obviously no stranger to cutting edge nightlife. So when the Dream hotel Opened in this bustling Los Angeles neighborhood five years ago, he needed to correct himself. This took the form of various living and leisure options accompanying its 178 stylish guest rooms. The energy ranges from a modern, leafy lobby through the signature food and dining room to an 11,000 square foot rooftop lounge, suspended between the skyline and the Hollywood Hills . Beauty and Essex as good as Tao Asian bistrotwo well-known amenities at the convergence of fine dining and nightlife exploit vast outposts here.

But in this bustling part of town, it’s never enough to rest on your laurels. To stay relevant, you need to stay on top of the latest trends. No matter what catches the imagination right now, a true Hollywood hotspot should be on top of it, often that involves a finger on the pulse of art or technology. In the case of the latest Dreams exhibition, it means both. The crypt gallery is the hotel’s newest addition: one of the city’s first NFT art collections fully open to the public. Later this season, it will appear at the hotel chain’s location in New York City, Dream city center.

If you’re not quite familiar with the concept, built around non-fungible tokens, you’re definitely not alone. And this particular exhibit is designed to be informative in that regard. Educational plagues strewn on the walls of the space explain the basics of NFT art; how it is created, sold and resold. The QR codes displayed link to additional information available on related websites as you explore the space.

But the best way to get answers is to go straight to the source. So we sat down with the collector responsible for The crypt gallery. In an exclusive interview with Forbes, Athanasios Polihronopoyloswhich goes by the nickname The king of the city centerhelps us better understand NFT art and why it works so well in a hip Hollywood hotel.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Why are NFTs in such demand right now?

There is a lot to unpack and tackle with this question. I just want to start off by saying, this is just the start. In terms of what people are discovering with NFTs and their capabilities, there is a huge connection with DeFi (decentralized finance). NFTs are tied to several things including authenticity, the creators working independently for themselves, discovering new art forms, and finding a supportive community that continues to grow. NFTs are a revolution. It’s only a matter of time before everyone realizes it.

Did the circumstances of the pandemic help stimulate movement in this sector?

I think COVID has definitely influenced the growth of the digital art market, at least for myself and many others during lockdown. That being said, NFTs aren’t just a temporary craze. As big brands and corporations like Visa get involved, as well as celebrities and art auction houses, the general public is starting to hear more and more about NFTs. Institutions, such as banks, once opposed cryptocurrencies, but after seeing the momentum and scale of this movement, they are now launching. The same goes for NFTs. Large fine art collectors are now turning to buying digital artwork, famous physical artists are producing digital assets to be associated with their works, fashion, sports and music industry all enter in the space. We are witnessing a modern day renaissance, which involves cryptocurrency, blockchains, and NFTs. And the artists who devote their time and talent to space are becoming the new celebrities.

But why is a hotel a suitable space for an NFT exhibition?

The hotel business seemed to be the ideal place for this type of project. Not only do hotels offer high exposure, but they also provide a fun atmosphere to relax and hang out. Compared to traditional art galleries with white walls and classic displays, upscale hotels create an ideal environment to house The Crypt Gallery. Besides the atmosphere, the hotels also offer a high volume of rotating customers, many of whom are international and visit for various reasons. It was essential in trying to educate and integrate TVNs into the general public. The reach of a hotel also reflects the global scale of DTVs. Whether tourists, business travelers or meeting attendees, the exposure offered in hotels is difficult to replicate elsewhere.

How does the aesthetic of the Dream Hotel, in particular, relate to this avant-garde medium?

Dream Hotel Group is the hotel brand that immediately came to mind when I imagined The Crypt Gallery. Each of their properties is unique in terms of architecture and design, but the emphasis on the arts is evident in all places. Dream Hollywood has always been known as a trailblazer and one of LA’s most popular places. The well-designed lobby space creates an ambiance that people gravitate towards and want to spend time. The restaurant scene, rooftop and the constant events happening on the property only add to the fact that everyone wants to be here. Overall, Dream simply provides the perfect physical space to house this innovative and rare exhibit. I mean, the name itself speaks of their creativity and self-expression … They helped bring our dream to life.