Escape from the Palace ‘Prince William Kate Middleton Actor Interview

In honor of their upcoming film, CGV talked with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – or, at least, the people who play them on TV. Jordan Whalen and Laura Mitchell play Prince William and Kate Middleton in Lifetime’s Harry & Meghan franchise, roles they’ve played two and three times respectively.

Speaking with the two actors on the phone, Mitchell was immediately taken aback by Whalen’s American accent (he’s from Ames, Iowa). Of course, Whalen puts a British accent playing Prince William, but, apparently, he keeps that voice throughout filming, both on and off camera.

“I’m not going method with that or anything – I’m not trying to say, ‘Call me Prince William. For me, it’s just a dialect thing that I chose to do, ”Whalen said, then complimented his Canadian co-star. “Laura seems to be able to go in and out [of her accent] with absolute perfection every time.

After getting over the accent debacle, Whalen and Mitchell shared their thoughts on real British royal life, essential Cambridges manners and whether there will be a fourth. Harry and Meghan movie. Read our conversation below.

Jordan Whalen as Prince William and Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton in Harry and Meghan: escape from the palace. Courtesy for life

Do you follow the royal family outside of the shoot?

Jordan Whalen: Before William and Kate’s wedding, I had never really paid attention to the royal family, but I had limited knowledge of them. But after the wedding I started getting people to say, “Hey, you know, you look a little like Prince William.” So I started to wake up a bit more and pay more attention to what was going on. And then obviously, in recent years, I’ve been paying a lot more attention.

Laura Mitchell: When I was younger I was obsessed with Prince William. I had pictures of him on my walls. I thought he was just the prettiest. I’ve had Bop magazine, where you would have Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Prince William, so I definitely watched the royals back then. Then [now], I wouldn’t say I’m a keen Royal Watcher, but some news will show up on Facebook and stuff, and I’ll take a look at what’s going on.

In fact, I was in London when the royal wedding was taking place between Prince William and Kate. And, I was in that pub, and everybody in the pub was like, ‘Oi, what are you doing here? It’s your wedding! So that was pretty fun and it was such a weird thing that it came full circle and I’m in the movies now, which is great.

So, since you’re both following them now, what’s your personal take on Meghan and Harry’s situation?

JW: Honestly, I am not sufficiently informed to really be able to pass judgment on this. I do a lot of research into what seems to be going on, but a lot of what is reported is that he / she said things, which – I have no idea what to do . So, I just feel uninformed like everyone else. But, playing the character of William, I definitely have to put myself in his shoes and empathize with him and look at things from his perspective.

LM: It’s so divided, but I find it super fascinating. It’ll make a great TV, but I have no idea either. I know where my character is, but as far as I’m concerned as a person, honestly, I don’t know.

JW: That’s why we have body language experts.

LM: I’ve seen so many body language experts break down that Oprah interview and try to decipher what each little hand gesture meant. It was crazy. There is so much about what is true and what is not, so it’s really fascinating.

Jordan Whalen and Laura Mitchell in a re-enactment of the 2019 Trooping the Color festivities. Courtesy for life

What else did you do to capture William and Kate? What kinds of manners were important to you?

JW: The great thing about playing a real character, especially a royal, is that there are thousands of hours of Prince William interviews and footage, which can work against you too, because if you don’t make a good enough impression of it, people might not buy it. But, I notice, William licks his lips a lot. And I decided that from what I can see in the interviews he pursues his lips [frequently]. It comes out when I think he’s very embarrassed and very nervous. So when it comes to a more direct, one-on-one interview, I see him more than when he’s alone and the paparazzi are there to capture footage and so on. But I’ve always found it a little interesting: the pursing of the lips.

LM: With Kate, it’s really her poise, her walk, the way she keeps herself public. And then, I guess she’s pretty laid back all the time, but I feel like there’s a certain way she has to behave in public rather than private. So there are scenes with William and I where we were a little more relaxed because we are in camera; we are together in our house and i don’t think you can be so balanced all the time.

Also, her voice – I have a very loud and abrasive voice, and it’s quite soft and her voice is much higher than mine. And so, I kind of fall into [that voice] every time i enter the character [and it] really helps me fall into it. After doing it a few times now, it was, I feel, the easiest because it’s such a beautiful transition. I was like, “Oh, I remember that. I remember Kate. Hello again. So it was lovely.

You’ve both been in several of these movies, but Harry and Meghan’s cast change every time. How did it go for you?

JW: Well I had a few call cases, the new actors by the old actors [names]. But, in a way, you endow the actor with all the qualities [of the character]- if I talk to Jordan Dean in this one versus Charlie Field in the last, I endow them both with Prince Harry-ism and that’s what I’m working on.

LM: Yes, with each casting of the new Harry and Megan, each brought their own twist on things and each time it was such a brilliant casting choice. It was so nice to work with each of the actors. I think it’s gonna be kind of a thing now. Every time there will be a new Harry and Meghan, maybe this is new for Lifetime? I do not know.

Have you heard if there will be a fourth installment?

LM: I have no idea. No idea. I mean, I hope so. I have a friend who used to say: “You are going to play this role until you are 100!” And I was like, I hope. I mean, that would be lovely.

JW: We’ll never grow old outside of these characters, that’s for sure.

LM: Exactly. I mean there are definitely enough topics to have a lot more movies because [the royals are] isn’t going anywhere and I’m sure it will get more and more sensational over time.

Harry and Meghan: escape from the palace broadcast on Lifetime September 6.

Annie goldsmith

News editor

Annie Goldsmith is a writer for Town & Country, where she covers culture, politics, style and the British Royal Family.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io