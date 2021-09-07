Can NASCAR and Hollywood mix in LA?

1. NASCAR race at LA Coliseum? A Hollywood affair?

The NASCAR world was taken by surprise with Monday’s Labor Day bombshell (September 6) inAthleticismabout a potential 2022 exhibition race in Los Angeles. According to sources in the story, the Busch Clash would be moved from its traditional location, Daytona International Speedway, to a custom-built short track for the 77,500-seat LA Coliseum.

The target date for the race would be February 6, 2022, just a week before Super Bowl LVI is played at the nearby SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. There would then be a break of more than a week before qualifying for the Daytona 500, a race contested on a 3,000 mile track across the country on Sunday, February 20.

So many questions, so few answers for a movement that remains at this stage of speculation. Would this race be a first showcase for the Next Gen car? Could the Colosseum build an asphalt track in such a short time? (You have to guess dirt is the easy answer here, right?) What will people think of running the first race of the year away from Daytona for the first time since 1981?

I understand why NASCAR would try it. It’s never a bad idea to take part in the nation’s most watched NFL event. (Too bad the Super Bowl is televised by NBC this year… not by Fox. The links would have been better).

Some would say that the sport tries to appeal to the Hollywood crowd in Southern California. To that I say… why the hell not? This region has not had a race since Auto Club Speedway in March 2020. There is no deadline for when ACS will finish renovating to a short track.

And Hollywood, love them or hate them, draws attention to a sport. It is in the same way that a sitting president coming to the track attracts attention. Star power equates to top marketing and millions of curious people. It’s just the way modern America works.

There are a lot of stars, from NFL players to A-List actors, that NASCAR can recruit for this project. They need a stage where more of their athletes can break through nationally like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon did for the last generation.

So what are the potential pitfalls? Number one: the race must beWell. No stupid entertainment. Can NASCAR do that on a race track made entirely at the last minute?

Number two: what will the teams on the long journey think two weeks before Daytona? What if they were forced to use the Next Gen car? What a strange way to start and a bad race creates a terrible first impression. (Think: Kyle Busch with the car of tomorrow in 2007 on his way to victory at Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s a quote that can never be erased.)

Number three: can they make fans in this region care? LA went decades without an NFL team and is now struggling to support a second, at least. Will this USC, college, and NBA area crowd care enough about a NASCAR novelty act in their backyard to show up? Empty seats would be embarrassing for what is going to be one of the riskiest bets of recent years.

2. A Southern 500 of missed opportunities

The Lady In Black certainly tormented a long list of title contenders on Sunday night. For every Denny Hamlin making the most of his Southern 500 opportunity, there were three times as many playoff drivers playing quarterback on Monday morning.

What if Martin Truex Jr. didn’t get a speeding penalty at the end of the race? He almost certainly wins his fourth race of the year, reappearing as Larson’s best rival in the championship and bursting with momentum after overcoming a host of issues.

What if Ryan Blaney didn’t leave late without brakes? Ross Chastain would be in a position to face Hamlin on the home stretch on new tires for his first career Cup victory. It would have been a driver’s first non-playoff victory in the history of NASCAR’s Round of 16 playoff format.

What if Michael McDowell didn’t lose him by exiting Turn 2 earlier?It would only have taken a top 15, one lap lead to stay above the top 12 cut line. Considering Corey LaJoie finished 15th, with similar equipment to McDowell’s, it was quite possible. Instead, a tall order awaits a driver with just one combined career top 10 over the next two circuits.

How did Aric Almirola and Tyler Reddick lose their mojo?Both men got points on the first leg and were prepared for the top 10 amid the chaos of Darlington Raceway. Instead, they ended up with a green-flagged combined differential of -26 and finished the race one lap behind. The races of the 16th and 18th left important points on the table when the margin of error of these underdogs is close to zero.

Last but not least is Kevin Harvick. In the absence of closure. Again.A winless Harvick must have been frustrated, his compatriot winless rival from last season, Hamlin, was the only one to concede at Darlington. The # 4 Ford led 20 laps earlier, Harvick flexed a few muscles during the day and seemed to have a car good enough to defend their 2020 Southern 500 victory. But then… night fell. The team had to adapt. And foreman Rodney Childers couldn’t find the magic combination to keep up with the 3-4 cars ahead of them.

A 20-point advantage should still be enough for Harvick with two races remaining until the round of 12. Here’s the problem: his short track program just isn’t that good (think: the Martinsville Speedway disaster that looms large). ‘kept out of the title race last November). This team finished 24th at the Richmond Raceway in the spring; it’s not going to cut it a second time. Was the momentum from fifth place enough to get him through?

3. How fast can Hendrick Motorsports recover?

Of course, Hendrick Motorsports had the most nightmarish finish of all, despite Larson’s banzai shifting to the checkered flag. Their other three cars crashed: defending champion Chase Elliott, three-time winner Alex Bowman and the group’s often overlooked youngest driver, William Byron.

The damage left Bowman tied for 12th, Byron nine points below the cut line and Elliott just four points ahead. Is it time to panic?

Barely.

Bowman won Richmond in the spring, placing in the top 10 all night and scoring double-digit stage points. Ditto for Byron, winning the first top 10 of his career in Richmond with a seventh place.

Next is Bristol Motor Speedway, a track where Elliott claimed the All-Star Race victory in 2020. He finished seventh in the night race last fall and should have won the Spring 2020 event. if not for an end-of-travel tangle with Joey Logano.

In the end, these two pieces came together nicely for this trio to recover from the bump. If anyone is going to be vulnerable, it’s Byron; his recent record at these locations is decent, but there is no short-term long-term success story. Team leader Rudy Fugle will need to keep the No.24 squad focused for the next two weeks to get over the bump.

But 10 points or less behind Almirola and Reddick? Two riders without the same speed or consistency all year round? Give Hendrick the advantage to move all four cars in his fleet forward.

4. Does Kyle Busch shoot himself in the foot?

The driver that worries me the most after a weird ending of his Southern 500 is Kyle Busch. For the record, it was Almirola, not Austin Dillon, who led to disaster for Busch when No.10 pinched No.18 too low in Turns 1 and 2.FrontstretchZach Sturniolo provides more details below.

The TV only showed the Dillon contact. Yes, that contact was what officially drove Busch into the wall, but watching live from Turn 1 Almirola had the 18 way low at the entrance. Busch was still trying to save him when the No.3 Dillon found himself on his left-back. #NASCAR -Zach Sturniolo (@zachstur) September 6, 2021

Whatever the cause of Busch’s troubles, the reality was that the No.18 was a step out of the beaten track all night. Yet what we saw after the sinking was an old-fashioned Busch temper tantrum, self-induced punishment that didn’t fit the crime. Last time I checked he’s just two points below the cut line with two of his career best runs ahead in Richmond and Bristol. There was no reason to kill a row of orange cones and scare off the bejesus of a dozen innocent passers-by after what happened.

This is where it gets interesting for me. I noticed how coach Joe Gibbs refrained from talking about Kyle’s behavior during the post-race press conference for Hamlin.

“Well, I think everyone in the sport…” Gibbs said. “He’s been in the playoffs a number of times. We have. And it is extremely hard. You have three races, it’s like all playoffs.

That’s as far as Gibbs would go in public. In private? It must be smoking. All of a sudden, his best driver on paper makes a bad situation worse. If Busch withdraws in the round of 16, it is his second consecutive failure in the 4 Championship after scoring five in a row from 2015 to 2019.

Consider that all of Joe Gibbs Racing’s other cars (Truex, Hamlin and Christopher Bell) seem to be in good shape to move forward. What if Busch was the intruder? With bad PR moves all the way?

I can’t stop thinking about Busch’s contract, how it will evolve after 2022, and Ty Gibbs waiting behind the scenes. Remember, Busch retired from the NASCAR Xfinity Series after this season. It’s one less JGR tie because Busch owns its Camping World Truck Series team.

It’s just something to watch out for for the future. You would think that at 36, Busch now knows better than making himself unnecessarily vulnerable.

5. Why no faith in the Creed?

Sheldon Creed made it easy on Sunday afternoon with his second straight Truck Series playoff victory. The reigning champion of this division has now won three times this season and eight races in total since 2020.

Which driver of a lower series has more during this period? Not a lot. Austin Cindric has 11 Xfinity wins and Chase Briscoe nine. The two found themselves rewarded with promotions to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Why isn’t Creed considered for the same? Rumors have been buzzing all summer. Zane Smith was wanted by Chip Ganassi Racing for promotion to the Cup before their merger with Trackhouse Racing Team. Truck contender John Hunter Nemechek is himself a former full-time Cup contender himself.

At 23, Creed remains one of the young talents in the sport. If GMS Racing starts a Cup program, why wouldn’t it be one of the best candidates? At the very least, he’s gotten a promotion to Xfinity at this point.

