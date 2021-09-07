This week’s events in the Hollywood area





HOLLYWOOD, CA Fancy a family outing? Want to spend an evening with friends? Stay tuned for updates to your Hollywood Patch community calendar. Here’s a look at local events coming to the area this week. Planning an event ? Whether you’re planning a rodeo, comedy night, or painting in the park, there’s no better place to share it than Patch’s event calendar. As always, it’s free to post an event in your community. To reach more people, you can promote your event and share it nearby for $ 1 per day per community. Here are some of the events happening this week in and around Hollywood: Featured event: Great Holy Days 5782/2021 with Nefesh When: Monday September 6 at 6.30 p.m.

Monday September 6 at 6.30 p.m. Or: Crystal Springs Picnic Area

Crystal Springs Picnic Area What: Great Holy Days with Nefesh5782: Back> Repair> Transform Nefesh is so excited to be together this season of Great Holy Days. Our ticket options to return, repair and transform together are here. Back Repair and transform with Nefesh High Holy Days A new year is coming … Read more Featured Event: High Holy Days 5782/2021 with Nefesh (Ellen Kennedy) Featured event: Free Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Live Streaming Services When: Tuesday September 7 at 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday September 7 at 11:00 a.m. Or: The factory of laughter

The factory of laughter What: Free Live Stream of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Services (Hollywood, California) The famed Laugh Factory Hollywood will host a free live stream of the High Holy Days services, marking the 38th consecutive year it has provided service to the community. This year because … Read more Featured event: Shofar in the Park – short outdoor family service When: Tuesday September 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday September 7 at 5:30 p.m. Or: North Weddington Recreation

North Weddington Recreation What: Shofar in the park! A safe and meaningful way to celebrate the high vacation with the whole family All outdoors, remote social space available and all of the park’s outdoor covid protocols followed. Something for everyone, and both young and old and in between. .. Learn more Featured Event: Shofar in the Park – short outdoor family service (Rabbi Moishe Carlebach) No School – Unassigned Day (Events) – Joseph Le Conte Middle When: Tuesday September 7 at 00:00

Tuesday September 7 at 00:00 Or: Joseph Le Conte Milieu

Joseph Le Conte Milieu What: List of events for Joseph Le Conte Middle: Tuesday, September 7 (all day) Find out more Find out more LA Optimized Accelerator Academy: Selling Directly to Consumers When: Tuesday September 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Or: Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce What: Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Events Listing: Tuesday, September 7 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Mayor Garcetti’s office created LA Optimized in January 2021 to help small businesses adapt and compete in the marketplace digital. In addition to the launch of the program, we p … Read more Crowdcast: Skylit: How to Wrestle a Girl by Venita Blackburn, with Laura van den Berg When: Tuesday September 7 at 6.30 p.m.

Tuesday September 7 at 6.30 p.m. Or: Primary school overlooking the valley

Primary school overlooking the valley What: Valley View Elementary Events Listing: Tuesday, September 7 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. How to Fight a Girl: Stories Learn more Sony Beyond the Instrument I Nashville When: Wednesday September 8 at 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday September 8 at 8:00 a.m. Or: Music Forward Foundation

Music Forward Foundation What: Music Forward Foundation Events List: Wednesday, September 8 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Industry insiders and professional songwriters offer insight into songwriting technique and the creative process. Learn more Featured event: Kick-off party for Sola church When: Thursday September 9 at 7 p.m.

Thursday September 9 at 7 p.m. Or: 2022 Broadway

2022 Broadway What: We are Allen and Miranda and we run the Sola Church. It’s a brand new church starting in January in Santa Monica, California. We would like to invite you to Studio ALT in downtown Santa Monica for our next Startup Party. It will take place on Thursday September 9 at 7 p.m. It’s … read more Featured Event: Kickoff Party for Sola Church (Allen Rigg) Featured event: OPEN: Halloween Horror Nights 2021: Universal Studios Hollywood When: Thursday September 9 at 6.30 p.m.

Thursday September 9 at 6.30 p.m. What: Halloween Horror Nights Thursday, September 9 to Sunday, October 31, 2021 Select nights: check park calendar for dates and times Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plz, Universal City, CA FromUniversal Studios Hollywood: “Halloween Horror Nights is Back with a Vengeance …. Read more Featured Event: OPENING: Halloween Horror Nights 2021: Universal Studios Hollywood (Susan C. Schena) Fire drill – Franklin Avenue Elementary When: Thursday September 9 at 00:00

Thursday September 9 at 00:00 Or: Franklin Avenue Elementary School

Franklin Avenue Elementary School What: Franklin Avenue Elementary Events List: Thursday, September 9 (all day) Read more 1,3,5.7 (Events) – Hollywood Senior High When: Thursday September 9 at 00:00

Thursday September 9 at 00:00 Or: Hollywood Upper High School

Hollywood Upper High School What: Hollywood Senior High Events List: Thursday, September 9 (all day) Read more Legislative Action Committee – Hollywood Chamber of Commerce When: Thursday September 9 at 4 p.m.

Thursday September 9 at 4 p.m. Or: Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce What: Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Events Listing: Thursday, September 9, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Legislative Action Committee is made up of volunteer members who continuously work to improve Hollywood and shape its future. Thanks to the participation of the committee, the members … Read more Back to School Party (Events) – Hollywood Senior High When: Thursday September 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday September 9 at 5:30 p.m. Or: Hollywood Upper High School

Hollywood Upper High School What: Hollywood Senior High Events List: Thursday September 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Read more Join us as we launch our children’s book Cotton Candy Clouds When: Thursday September 9 at 7 p.m.

Thursday September 9 at 7 p.m. Or: www.facebook.com/cottoncandyclouds Facebook Live

www.facebook.com/cottoncandyclouds Facebook Live What: Author Kristena Kitchen takes you on a magical journey of strength, bravery, courage, hope and love. This journey shows you that with a little courage and a lot of love, the most difficult situation can be overcome. Kristena Kitchen skillfully portrays a child struggling with c … Read more 2,4,6.8 (Events) – Hollywood Senior High When: Friday September 10 at 00:00

Friday September 10 at 00:00 Or: Hollywood Upper High School

Hollywood Upper High School What: Hollywood Senior High Events List: Friday, September 10 (all day) Read more Master Plan Meeting (Romero) (Events) When: Friday September 10 at 9:00 a.m.

Friday September 10 at 9:00 a.m. Or: Joseph Le Conte Milieu

Joseph Le Conte Milieu What: Joseph Le Conte Middle’s calendar of events: Friday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Find out more Office Hours: Create Your Resume | 2 p.m. PT When: Friday September 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday September 10 at 2:00 p.m. Or: Music Forward Foundation

Music Forward Foundation What: Music Forward Foundation Events List: Friday, September 10, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PMHR pros will provide strategies for developing a solid resume. They will help identify internship opportunities and provide information on what makes a CV stand out in the music industry. Learn more Microphone open on Fridays | 5 p.m. PT – Music Forward Foundation When: Friday September 10 at 5:00 p.m.

Friday September 10 at 5:00 p.m. Or: Music Forward Foundation

Music Forward Foundation What: List of Music Forward Foundation Events: Friday, September 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Open Mic is a showcase of top talent on our virtual stage featuring emerging artists from all genres and cities. Artists perform for industry professionals who help them take them to the next level. Learn more Featured event: OPENING: Halloween ‘Fright Fest’ 2021: Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia When: Saturday September 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday September 11 at 10:30 a.m. What: Fright Fest Select dates: Saturday September 11 to Sunday October 31, 2021 – 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. (times may vary by date) Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia, CA FromSix Flags Magic Mountain: “A spooky celebration of strange fears” Fright Fest is b … Read more Featured Event: OPENING: Halloween ‘Fright Fest’ 2021: Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Tailor-made fair: LA County Fair Food, Rides & Shopping 2021: Pomona When: Saturday September 11 at 3 p.m.

Saturday September 11 at 3 p.m. What: Bite-Sized Fair: An LA County Fair Food, Rides and Shopping Experience Friday through Sunday, September 10-26, 2021 – 3 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA FromLA County Fair: “The LA County Fair takes the figurative route and moves in May, but not before it returns … Read more Featured Event: Bite-Sized Fair: LA County Fair Food, Rides & Shopping 2021: Pomona (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Disney ‘Oogie Boogie Bash’ Halloween 2021: Disneyland’s California Adventure, Anaheim When: Saturday September 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday September 11 at 6:00 p.m. What: Oogie Boogie Bash A Disney Halloween Party Select nights: Thursday, September 9 to Sunday, October 31, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Disney California Adventure Park, 1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, CA FromDisneyland: “It’s almost time to celebrate Halloween time at Disneyland Resort … Read more Featured Event: Disney ‘Oogie Boogie Bash’ Halloween 2021: Disneyland’s California Adventure, Anaheim (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: WEEKEND OPENING: Halloween Horror Nights 2021: Universal Studios Hollywood When: Saturday September 11 at 7 p.m.

Saturday September 11 at 7 p.m. What: Halloween Horror Nights Select nights: Thursday September 9 through Sunday October 31, 2021 Confirm times with Universal Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page, 100 Universal City Plz, Universal City, CA From Universal Studios Hollywood: “Halloween Horror Nights is back with a vengean … Read more Featured Event: OPEN WEEKEND: Halloween Horror Nights 2021: Universal Studios Hollywood (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Cinespia Outdoor Movies 2021: Hollywood Forever Cemetery, LA When: Saturday September 11 at 8 p.m.

Cinespia Saturday September 11, 2021 – Some like it hot Saturday September 25, 2021 – Coming to America Gates: 6:15 pm; Film: 8 p.m. Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA FromCinespia: "Cinespia, LA's Favorite Movie Experience presented by Am … Read more Cinespia Outdoor Movies 2021: Hollywood Forever Cemetery, LA (Susan C. Schena) Check out other great local events, or add your own, to the Hollywood Patch community calendar.

