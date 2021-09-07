Kenneth Branaghs Belfast: Next Movie Should Be Subtitled, Major Hollywood Publications Says

Kenneth Branagh’s next film Belfast should be captioned because some of the actors’ accents are hard to understand, a major Hollywood publication claimed.

Praising the well-drawn and beautifully played characters in Branagh’s most personal film to date, especially newcomer Jude Hills portraying the young protagonist, the Hollywood Reporter said the wealthy Irish brogue was difficult to follow in places.

Director Kenneth Branagh (left) and actor Jude Hill

A second review in Variety magazine also zoomed in on the Belfast dialect, saying Branagh’s move to England with his family at the age of nine spared him the accent.

The comments were criticized by a Co Antrim screenwriter who wrote Ulster-Scots’ very first crime drama.

Ballymoney man Ewan Glass, whose Sang Toon TV series was developed with the BBC in Northern Ireland, said telling the Branaghs Belfast story with anything but a working-class accent would have been a huge disservice.

(L to R) Caitriona Balfe as "Ma", Jamie Dornan as "Pa", Judi Dench as "Granny", Jude Hill as Buddy, and Lewis McAskie as Will in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast

And he said Hollywood filmmakers need to broaden their engagement with more international communities if they find certain accents too hard to understand.

The film, starring 10-year-old Hill, Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and Jude Dench, premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. The festival was attended by Dornan and Branagh, who wrote and directed it during the lockdown.

One reviewer described it as a touching and moving portrayal of childhood and family and said it was a nominee for Best Picture at the Oscars.

But the Hollywood Reporter, while acknowledging its moments of humor and pathos that leave a lasting impact, underscored the emphasis.

Most of the story is told through Buddys eyes, and young Hill is a wonderful camera subject, critics say.

Sadly, he also speaks in a rich Irish brogue which is not always easy for American ears to understand. Some of the other actors are also difficult to understand.

Jude Hill (left) stars as Buddy and Jamie Dornan (right) stars as "Pa" in Belfast from director Kenneth Branagh

It is a film that would certainly benefit from being subtitled.

Screenwriter Glass, who worked in the film and television industry for 10 years, said he watched the trailer and thought the accents were genuine and appropriate.

He also praised Branagh for directing the film and bringing Belfast history to the big screen.

It took someone who moved and now has an English accent to shoot this mainstream film on Belfast and I commend that, he said.

“It might be a classy thing. Being exposed to working class overtones is something too few movies and TV shows do.

I watched the trailer and found it quite moving. It’s great that Branagh is revisiting his roots and distorting such a personal story by using more bourgeois or chic accents, would have been a huge disservice.

Hollywood is not familiar with working-class accents, but it should be. He’s exposed to a lot of different accents and I dare say he would quite easily understand a chic Irish accent.

Belfast does not have to come with subtitles. Five minutes later, you feel an accent no matter where it is from. It is about being ready to embark and to commit.

This isn’t the first time the Northern Irish accent has proven difficult for viewers across the pond to understand. When Derry Girls was picked up by Netflix, some viewers, unfamiliar with the dialect, struggled to keep up with what was going on.

In response to complaints from its home house, Channel 4, the station released a hilarious video, mocking the critics in a light-hearted way.

The video featured many stars of the station, including four of the actors from Derry Girls. Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin on the show, says: These girls need subtitles. Jamie-Lee ODonnell, who plays Michelle, stands up and brushes the caption aside.

The Channel 4 video was based on real complaints from disgruntled viewers.