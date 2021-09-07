Dino Morea on his return to Bollywood as an antagonist

Dino Morea returns as an actor as the sneering and threatening antagonist Shaibani Khan in The Empire, now airing on Disney + Hotstar. t2 chatted with the lead man from movies like Raaz and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi about the transition from romantic to renegade and what we can expect from Dino 2.0.

I constantly heard things like the magnum opus, the ultimate show, India’s greatest show to date, and so on. I am thrilled beyond words and very grateful to be a part of something like this. Right now it’s coming together so quickly that I’m really overwhelmed.

I’m presented in a way I’ve never been before, and people say: We didn’t expect Dino to be that way. I have comments like wildly sexy and beautiful beast … all the alliterations come out now! (Laughs) And I’m like, okay, that sounds awesome!

Industry also takes note and sits down and says, Oh, shit! There is a director, whom I will not name, who said: We did not know that this romantic hero could also be like this. I am very grateful to Nikkhil (Advani, creator-producer) and Mitakshara (Kumar, director) for thinking outside the box. For pitching me … that’s what you call anti-casting. Someone who’s been a romantic hero playing the antagonist is so interesting because you don’t expect it. Hats off to these guys for taking this risk with me. And it pays off because the industry says, now we know what Dino is capable of. I’m excited because now I feel the great deals are going to start coming in.

Do you think this recognition was long overdue?

It has been a very long time coming. I patiently waited for interesting opportunities. I made my last movie in 2011 and consciously started saying no because I was only getting mediocre offers. It was a difficult time in my life. I have been through insecurity because I know that being out of sight is out of mind. You keep thinking if the good deals will ever happen again. But I kept telling myself that in the event that a good offer suddenly came in, I should be able, mentally and physically, to be able to start shooting immediately. I just kept working on myself.

Eventually someone took a chance with me, and hostages in Tandav … they were all warming up for this great show. I’m happy that the red lights of all these years are now turning into green lights for me (smiles). I still believe the universe must conspire to make something happen to you … it takes time.

And without a doubt, this is the best time to try out new pieces, as audience acceptance levels have indeed peaked …

For sure. Creators are now turning to new talent, interesting talent. There are no more heroes. The script is now the real hero. You can hire the greatest hero and heroine in the business, but if the movie doesn’t work, it doesn’t work as well. Everyone has to play a character today, and the new generation is realizing this more and more. You might be the main character, but the other characters make up who you are. So it’s a major change that’s happening.

But there are other things that have remained the same. Perceptions like, this actor will sell, this actor will not sell. Certainly, there are actors who can guarantee producers buttocks on the seats, but they are only a handful. Apart from them, it’s the story that works. And we tell some really good stories … watch Jamtara, Paatal Lok, The Family Man ….

Getting back to The Empire, what kind of preparation did you do to play your fierce Shaibani Khan? You mentioned that you listen to music every day on the set and that you model it on the walk of a panther …

I have this process of associating every character I play with an animal. Any character, even if they are a romantic hero, when you read the script you realize that they will have animal traits. With Shaibani Khan, it was for me a swing between a lion and a panther. I discussed it with Mitakshara and she said: It’s a great idea … I think the character is a black panther. I studied a few National Geographic videos just to get a feel for what the animal is like. The way he walks, how stealthy he is, how cunning he is, how he is before an attack. He’s a cold animal, but so beautiful to look at, and I absorbed some of these qualities in Shaibani Khan.

Even when he speaks, there is a madness in him … a certain growl that makes him threatening. You can laugh at it, but you want to keep watching it. This is exactly what a black panther is … enigmatic and very mysterious. With Shaibani Khan, you never know what his next move will be … whether he’ll hug you or stab you.

Before each scene I also created some music that worked as a kind of background music in my mind. I needed to create an energy and a feeling for Shaibani Khan. It really helped in my head to get into that area and that space. I also read the script 25-30 times just to understand the character’s psyche and the environment they are in.

What kind of dimension does playing Shaibani Khan add to you as an actor?

The audience needs to see a new version of me. Hope people recognize the versatility I have and what I can do. I am capable enough. You give me something juicy and I think I could make the most of it and make it look good! (Laughs)

You also produced Helmet, which came out last Friday. So it’s Dino 2.0 everywhere ….

(Smiles) I made my debut as a producer with Jism 2 and Helmet is my second production. When I took that sabbatical from acting, I knew I would continue to be a part of the film industry in one way or another. I thought becoming a producer would be a good idea because I could put my weight behind the kinds of stories I wanted to tell and wanted to be a part of.

Jism 2 landed in my lap and I did, then Helmet came to me from his director Satram (Ramani) and the moment I heard the story I wanted to produce it. This is because this is a problem that I faced in my youth … going and asking for a condom in a store was very embarrassing (laughs). It was the most embarrassing moment of my life! And so I completely agreed with this idea. It’s like Vicky Donor. This is a problem we all face, but said very funny.

Do you go back to your work?

Oh yes, yes! I have my DVDs, I watch them. I always come back to them to see how I was and how I can do things differently. Even when I watched them after they came out, I knew what I could do differently. What I did in my youth were sweet and romantic parts … and thrillers. Now I feel like I have a better ability to step into a character’s shoes and make them a lot more convincing than before.