Column: A ‘thank you’ to the arts during COVID-19





After a year of being constantly bombarded with information about the coronavirus, the desire to escape the pandemic and focus on anything else is at an all time high. However, a gravely underrated hero over the past year has consistently come to our aid with COVID-19 fatigue. Artists from all walks of life have always provided us with the means to help face and manage this difficult year. Musical artists have responded to public demands by offering music specifically targeted to relieve stress and fatigue associated with COVID. The emphasis is on releasing upbeat or happy music into the music industry over the past year or so, and even artists known for their dark, almost scary tunes, have released lighter albums, such as Billie. Eilishs Happier Than Ever and Lordes Solar Power. Music has a profound effect on us. For example, researchers at Stanford University have found that listening to music can have a similar effect to drugs on impaired brain function. So while we might not realize it, the music we’ve been listening to over the past year (especially that more joyful, upbeat music) may have reduced our anxiety and kept us healthy. in more than one way. Film and television are another artistic outlet that has helped us cope with the pandemic. Our increased reliance on entertainment is evident from the fact that Netflix gained an additional 10 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2020. Cinema empowers us to momentarily withdraw from a situation and enjoy something separate from our own life, relieving the fatigue associated with COVID-19. While the pandemic is having extremely negative effects on the performing arts, our need for them is evident in our exponentially high clicks and views. When you think of the heroes of the pandemic, they probably don’t put artists at the top of their list. And while the arts haven’t got us through the pandemic the same way medical professionals have, they have kept us healthy in their own way. Our capitalist society encourages us to value the trades that make the economy run, which we often assume to be STEM trades. Thus, work in the arts is too often despised and underestimated. The reality is that the arts have a profound and indispensable impact on our lives. So here’s a thank you to all the artists who made life through COVID-19 bearable. And thank you to all the students studying the professions who will continue to help us navigate the various socio-political challenges we will face in the future. @dthopinion [email protected] To get today’s news and headlines delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our email newsletters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2021/09/opinion-artists-got-us-through-during-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos