‘Koi … Mil Gaya’ actor Rajat Bedi takes drunken man to hospital after car crash





A Bollywood actor transported a drunken man to hospital after he crashed into his car near the Sitladevi temple in Andheri (west) on Monday evening. The car, driven by actor Rajat Bedi, struck 40-year-old Rajesh Boudh, who was walking intoxicated. Bedi immediately rushed him to Cooper Municipal Hospital, where Boudh is recovering, and then approached DN Nagar police to report the incident. While the process of registering an FIR was underway at the time of going to press, no arrests have been made. According to DN Nagar police, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m., as Bedi was on his way home. Boudh, who was on the sidewalk, suddenly appeared in front of the actor’s car. Before Bedi could brake, his car had hit Boudh. Without wasting a minute, Bedi followed the rules and transported the victim to hospital for medical treatment, avoiding it to be a hit and run. After bringing Boudh to a safe and hospitable environment, Bedi, an Indo-Canadian actor best known for his role as Raj Saxena in the movie ‘Koi … Mil Gaya’, entered the DN Nagar police station and reported the incident to officials. An official said that subsequently a case of accident and reckless driving will be recorded. Police sources said they were scanning the CCTV camera footage. At first glance, it appears that Boudh was at fault, as he was very drunk at the time of the incident. The FIR filing process is underway, the police added. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Tuesday September 07, 2021 12:52 AM IST

