Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway Achieves Record Turnover

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited recreational and leisure activities, but the Ohio Lottery products have provided a form of social-distance entertainment that customers really enjoy, said Danielle Frizzi-Babb, deputy director of communications for Ohio Lotterys.

Ohios racinos implemented deep cleaning, air filtration, and revamped floor spacing to deliver a socially distanced experience that other companies may not have been able to, and consumers have responded positively. , she said.

Until the pandemic hit, Dayton Racetrack Casinos gross gaming revenue (net gain) from its video lottery terminals has increased every year since the facility opened in late 2014, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Net payout is the net income remaining after player prizes are paid or credits played minus credits earned and promotional credits, according to lottery officials.

But the racino closed temporarily between mid-March and mid-June 2020 due to the public health emergency.

Several months of shutdown contributed to a more than 20% drop in video lottery terminal revenues last year, compared to 2019.

Ohios Seven Racinos were on track for another record-breaking year until they were closed for health and safety reasons, Pat McDonald, Ohio Lottery Director, told a conference hurry. Ohio Lottery Commission July Meeting.

But Hollywood Gaming recorded its best month on record when it reopened last summer ($ 11.17 million in net gain in July), the commission said. Net income then surpassed that of October ($ 11.26 million).

Gross gaming revenue increased in the first three months of this year, peaking at $ 15.8 million in March.

Although revenues fell after that, April was still the second best month on record for racinos ($ 15.3 million in net gain); May was third ($ 14.2 million) and June fourth ($ 12.7 million).

February placed sixth ($ 11.3 million) and January 11 ($ 10.7 million).

In the first half of this year, Hollywood Gaming generated $ 80.1 million in net revenue from its video terminals, compared to around $ 92 million for all of 2020.

The net turnover of racinos is up almost 40% compared to the same period in 2019.

What happened in Dayton happened at gambling establishments across the state.

Net income from video lottery terminals at the seven racinos of Ohio also reached record levels in March, and although since their decline, they remain at high levels.

Gaming revenue in Ohio is up about 20% year-to-date, compared to 2019, which was a record year. said Casey Clark, senior vice president of the American Gaming Association.

Clark noted that casinos and betting sites across the country are seeing similar types of growth.

Twenty-two of the 25 US states with commercial games saw their gaming revenue increase in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2019, American Gaming Association noted.

Part of what led to the increase in income is pent-up demand, Clark said.

But he also said that casino and racino operators and the gaming industry are customer-centric and are constantly reinventing and reinventing their offerings to provide the entertainment and the kinds of settings people want.

Casinos and racinos have come back to life after being wiped out by the pandemic, while other forms of entertainment, like cinemas, have struggled to bounce back more fully.

I think it basically depends on who we are as a company, said Clark, a University of Dayton graduate. We are very good animators.

He continued: Our members spend a lot of time and a lot of money reconfiguring the game rooms, putting in place security protocols and making sure that once they have been allowed to host their again. employees and their customers, it was a safe and healthy environment for people to experience. comfortable in it.

Ohioans looking for activities outside the home may turn to racinos and casinos because they feel more comfortable in those places than in a crowded bar or restaurant. said Derek Longmeier, executive director of the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.

People may be avoiding cinemas and shows for safety reasons, he said, or because they have reduced capacity and limited availability.

Instead of taking a vacation, some people can go on vacation and visiting the casino could be part of their entertainment plans, he said.

Longmeier also said the increase in gambling spending earlier could have been linked to the stimulus payouts.

But he said most people have probably spent that money by now, and yet gaming revenue remains high.