Why Asian superhero Shang-Chi could really change the world

“This whole story definitely epitomizes a ‘Lotus Blossom’ stereotype, which is a submissive, fragile, and servile Asian woman whose sole purpose is to please the white man and sacrifice herself,” Yuen explains. This type of character can also be seen in works such as the musical Miss Saigon and the novel-turned-movie Memoirs of a Geisha. Another toxic stereotype when it comes to portraying East Asian women is the so-called “Dragon Lady”: an “exotic” femme fatale who is seen as deceptive and mean for using her sexuality to. manipulate others. It’s a dangerous cliché seen in western films from Kill Bill to Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, where a Vietnamese sex worker makes up the famous lines “Me so horny” and “Me love you long time”. “People have made suggestions to me on the street using quotes from this film. “Wang Yuen says,” It subconsciously has an impact. It’s very complex, but I think popular culture plays a huge role and has an effect on how people perceive ethnic groups. ”

The first Chinese-American Hollywood star and icon, Anna May Wong, was cataloged and forced to portray both the Lotus Blossom and Dragon Lady stereotypes onscreen in 1920s and 1930s films, with her characters often dying. . Then on the occasion when she had hoped to play a romantic lead role, as O-Lan in the 1937 adaptation of the novel The Good Earth, the role was infamously assigned to German actress Luise Rainer, who appeared in yellow face.

On the other hand, while Asian women have fought against sexualized stereotypes, in Western popular culture, “Southeast and East Asian men are completely emasculated,” says Anglo-Asian actor and writer Daniel York Loh. “When you watch Western TV, you would think Asian men don’t procreate. Asian male characters are often portrayed as passive nerds or ‘bad baddies, and those are really damaging stereotypes,’ he says.

Going back into Western popular culture, the quintessential Asian villain was Dr. Fu Manchu, who was actually Shang-Chi’s arch nemesis and problematic father in the original Marvel comics, but was replaced for the film. by The Mandarin. Fu Manchu first appeared in 1910 in British author Saxon Rohmer’s character-centric novels, and imagining him as a master of disguise, a master of chemistry, and a complete evil genius: he clearly perpetuated and embodied the “Yellow Peril”, the racist idea that Asian cultures threatened Western society. The books were published some 30 years after the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act to the United States banning the immigration of Chinese workers, which relied on the 1875 Pages Act that prohibited Chinese women from entering. enter the country.

“Fu Manchu is interesting because on screen he has never been played by an actor from East Asia,” says York Loh, noting that instead he was always played by a white actor. with a yellow face and with too exaggerated an accent and mannerisms. York Loh’s childhood memories, he says, include “watching Fu Manchu movies on Sunday afternoons with the yellow-faced Christopher Lee and wondering ‘don’t Chinese men take action?'” It is clear that Marvel’s decision to avoid the racist story of Fu Manchu and introduce a new antagonist is a wise one, as Grace Han, journalist and critic of Asian Movie Pulse notes: “In the context of world affairs current and realizing that the world is different now, I think that’s a very smart move. “

The wider context

The big question Shang-Chi raises is, when it comes to representation in Southeast and East Asia, has Hollywood reached a tipping point? If so, it could be seen primarily as a commercial operation on the part of the studio. Han sees Shang-Chi as part of a general trend for superhero films to market themselves as something other than another production line franchise film so that more people buy into it, either through of a ‘diversity casting or trying to portray minority stories or otherwise. In this regard, Marvel also has an advantage “because they already wrote the plots for fun,” she adds. Indeed, the late Marvel figurehead Stan Lee has been praised for the multiculturalism of the characters he has created.

This is now reflected on the big screen in a more diverse Marvel film series, including Black Panther, Shang-Chi, and the Next Eternals, directed by fellow Asian-American filmmaker, Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao, and starring a team of superheroes. with a variety of ethnicities (unlike the original Avengers). However, while they may offer a vision that reflects the values ​​of Lee and the original creators of Marvel, the ultimate reason for their existence is “to make money,” Han says, and in that regard “Black Panther [with its huge box office success] really paved the way for all these other movies. ”In Shang-Chi’s case, the cast being made up of some of Asia’s biggest stars, including Leung and Michelle Yeoh, Marvel is making a smart brand decision not to only consider the American public but to appease the “diaspora and the international public too”, she believes.