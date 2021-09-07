Industry Report: Media and Entertainment Companies Embrace Cognitive RPA





As robotic process automation (RPA) solutions gain prominence in the enterprise IT landscape, many organizations are actively adopting the technology. This trend is only growing, especially as more and more RPA offerings are infused with artificial intelligence (AI). While the first use cases have emerged around the financial services vertical, RPA is proving to be beneficial in many industries, including media and entertainment. From the rise of streaming content to the closure of theaters and live event venues in the wake of COVID-19, few industries have faced more disruption than media and entertainment. To stay relevant, these companies must constantly reinvent themselves. However, it requires the kind of agile and fast-paced environment that only powerful digital transformation tools like cognitive RPA can provide. To learn more about how media and entertainment companies are leveraging advanced automation to drive transformational results, we invite you to DOWNLOAD our latest Industry Report – brought to you by AI visionaries, Veritone – and find out: The last industry statistics to adoption rate , maturity levels , use case and more

How are media and entertainment organizations become aware of tangible benefits cognitive RPA

Future industry outlook and budget forecast. In other words, what drives these companies to increase their investment in these technologies in the years to come

The many day-to-day business areas of media and entertainment companies that can be redesigned and powered by cognitive RPA (i.e. customer service, post-production workflows, content discovery, etc.).

How adding AI to RPA enables organizations to automate processes dealing with audio, video and other unstructured data

How cognitive RPA delivers more than cost savings in helping organizations refine their forward-looking strategies, become more agile , and improve IT and business resilience.





