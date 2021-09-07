Union seeks to end Hollywood for the exploitation history of the film industry | American unions

WWorking in Hollywood may seem glamorous, but the vast majority of workers in entry-level, assistant and support staff positions are vulnerable to widespread poor working conditions that ensure low pay levels and pose safety risks. . Problems include low wages, gender pay disparities, long hours, increased workload regarding Covid-19 security protocols without additional compensation, and intimidation of managers who guard them. opportunities for advancement and success in the entertainment industry.

Marisa Shipley, vice-president of local 871 of the IATSE (International Alliance of Theater Employees) and coordinator of the artistic department in the industry, explained that the workers in the industry in these positions, coordinators scriptwriters and production assistants, are usually paid a little more than the minimum wage $ 15 an hour in Los Angeles, California.

The union is negotiating with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers to to augment the salary floor for members of the industry.

Recent trends in the industry have worsened the impact of low wages on workers, as shorter seasons because TV shows have limited opportunities for advancement and have made it more difficult for workers to replenish jobs throughout the year to earn a living.

This leaves people in those positions much longer than those who worked there and keeps them at very low wages, Shipley said. It is absurd that an industry of billion dollar corporations continuing to make profits during a global pandemic based on our work and contributions to work do not pay people wages to live in Los Angeles.

A to study commissioned by IATSE Local 871 has found members in positions such as art department coordinators, art production coordinators, screenwriting supervisors and writing assistants, positions mostly held by women, are usually only paid from $ 16 to $ 17 an hour. Shipley cited as an example art department coordinators, who receive starting rates at $ 16 per hour while the next lowest rate position in those departments receives $ 44 per hour. In addition to low wages, significant gender pay gaps between positions across the entertainment industry have been reported, from famous actors To support staff.

The industry has done nothing to fix it. They continue to ignore it, Shipley added.

Noah Van Sykes, production assistant in the industry since 2018, helped found the Democratic Socialists of America-Los Angeles Hollywood Labor group, aimed to organize workers in the industry around issues of low pay, fairness and poor working conditions.

The group regularly holds events around Los Angeles, from social events to participating in demonstrations of solidarity with other local unions, like the boycott of the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood earlier this year as hotel workers represented by Unite Here Local 11 reported endemic ill-treatment and discrimination at work.

Van Sykes described the culture within Hollywood that inhibits the organization of work, such as the wide range of tasks assigned to workers in entry-level and assistant positions, and the culture of fear and retaliation that reinforces poor labor practices, including workers forced to do unpaid work.

There is an industry-wide problem of forcing people to work overtime for which they are not paid, Van Sykes said. You kind of bend over and accept this condition that you are going to do unpaid work, you can be called to work on weekends, you can be asked to do things late in the evening and outside working hours. .

During the pandemic, Van Sykes noted that many workers in assistant and entry-level positions have lost their jobs, and although Hollywood operations have resumed, they are often conducted with fewer workers, forcing demands. heavier workloads and pressure on those who are still working.

Employers try to concentrate more work on fewer people. So, overall, assistants are bearing the brunt of the pandemic, Van Sykes added. It’s going to get worse for workers in Hollywood unless the helpers start to recognize the issues and we start working to fix them.

A investigation of 1,014 entertainment industry assistants published in February 2021 by the #PayUpHollywood campaign revealed that over 79% of those surveyed made $ 50,000 or less per year, with annual income in Los Angeles of less than $ 53,600 classifying an individual as an encumbered rent. Over 37% of respondents said they depend on the income of their family or friends.

I always must have had a lot of side pushes, said Helen Silverstein, assistant writer and member of DSA-LA Hollywood Labor. She described the problem of having to navigate to gain experience through internships, often having to turn down many unpaid internships.

Everyone in Hollywood trades on the motto that these are your dreams, that everyone wants to be in this industry, and that shows bosses that if someone isn’t willing to work minimum wage, they can find someone. ‘another who is willing to work at a minimum. salary, and this leads to a drop in the quality of working conditions.

A investigation conducted in 2019 also found that several workers experienced abuse from employers, such as being thrown at them and being forced to perform personal errands for their managers during and outside working hours.

Because of the glitzy and glamorous image people have of Hollywood, a lot is swept under the carpet in the service of preserving that image, said Neda Davarpanah, assistant writer and member of the board of directors of DSA-LA Hollywood Labor. There is a coercive nature of work in this industry, all of which lived in this fear that if we run into the wrong person, we will never work again, so we don’t demand better.

IATSE members of the entertainment industry demonstrated in Philadelphia last year. Photograph: Matt Smith / Rex / Shutterstock

These working conditions and low wages, argued Alison Golub, editorial assistant and member of Local 871, seriously undermine the ability of workers to raise families and pay high rent in the Los Angeles area, and limit the ability of many workers to support themselves in industry. . This contributes to the lack of diversity in Hollywood, Golub noted, as many workers cannot afford to work in the industry without relying on generational wealth to subsidize their cost of living.

Great art is done when people aren’t worried about how they’re going to prepare their next meal, Golub said. If you want to keep making great art, then you have to pay people what they are owed.

Alex Wolinetz, screenwriter and co-founder of Hollywood Labor with DSA-LA, argued that the Hollywood industry, as well as the economy as a whole, is increasingly divided on the basis of wealth.

Lived in an economic situation where we earn less and less money for more and more work. And I think one of the worst things about working in the film industry is that it’s classically defined that you do a lot of unpaid work to prove yourself, improve your credit, everything, Wolinetz said. It doesn’t have to be that way.