Michael K. Williams: who will be the star actor of American Wire who dies





51 minutes wey don pass Wia dis foto comes from, Getty Images Wetin we call say foto, Michael K Williams is described by his peers as “the nicest person” and “immensely talented” American star actor Michael K Williams is popular for the HBO drama series – The Wire don die for im New York apartment. US media cite law enforcement sources as saying they died of a suspected drug overdose. Dis neva dey officially confirmed. Williams – they’ve been nominated for three Emmy Awards – don’t openly discuss their struggles with drugs over the past ten years. For di Wire, we play the role of Omar Little, a gay drug gang robber. They are popular for the role of Albert and star for “Chalky” White, a powerful gangster, for the Prohibition-era TV series Boardwalk Empire. New York Police Department John Grimpel said police left Williams wey dey Brooklyn’s apartment after receiving an emergency call at 2:00 p.m. local time on Monday (6:00 p.m. GMT). Tributes to Michael K. Williams Other actors and filmmakers do not pay tribute on social media. “The depth of my love for my brother only matches the depth of my pain when I hear that I am not dying,” tweeted Wendell Pierce, co-star of The Wire. “An immensely talented man has the ability to give a voice to the human condition and to show the lives of those whose humanity is rarely elevated until they speak out their truth,” Pierce adds. “If he shows up for the stage, that’s the best thing about am. Period,” wrote actor Edward Norton, who works with Williams on the 2019 film, Motherless Brooklyn. “It’s heartbreaking to learn. We’re not losing some really great talent like Michael K Williams,” Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted. Filmmaker James Gunn describes Williams as one of the “sweetest souls we’ve ever met.” “Rest in peace Michael K Williams. Gone far too soon. Di man wey teaches me so much. Thank you for your wisdom,” writes British actor Damson Idris. For an internal statement, the HBO television network, which aired 60 episodes of The Wire between 2002 and 2008, said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for over 20 years. years. “While the world is aware of my many talents as an artist, we sabi Michael as a dear friend and everyone has the privilege of working with my love. We send our deepest condolences to my family for a immeasurable loss. “ Who is Michael Kenneth Williams Dem born Michael Kenneth Williams for New York in 1966. Williams began his career as a dancer and performed with Madonna and George Michael before moving to the theater, with companies including Di ogbonge National Black Theater Company. For an interview with the BBC for 2018, Williams explains why The Wire series was successful. “I think the reason is because I am because it’s still relevant now, because of the humid climate that continues in the United States. I think it’s a little sad,” he said. . “Na di first show I see say create wetin which I call“ edutainment. ”E spoke about what’s bad for our society, from the police department to our lawmakers to our school system and the media . E represents wetin dey happun for our community. “ The actor also hasn’t gone out publicly to talk about my personal struggles with drugs for years, even when he appeared for The Wire. “I’m playing with fire,” he said in an interview with news site NJ.com in 2012. “There’s only time to go and catch me and my business ends up on the cover of a tabloid or I’m going – going to jail – or worse,” Williams said.

